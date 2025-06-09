What Is Apple's Liquid Glass? (And When Will It Be Available For Your Devices?)

Every Apple software platform is about to look different this year, thanks to a new design language that Apple calls Liquid Glass. Its foundations were laid with iOS 7, but the glass and its see-through appeal with subtle 3D effects are finally being fully embraced. In hindsight, it simplifies the clutter in a few apps, such as Camera and Photos.

"Liquid Glass is translucent and behaves just like glass in the real world," says Alan Dye, Apple's VP of design. The company claims the UI elements have been redesigned, and they now fit concentrically with the rounded corners on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Every element of the UI, from app icons and notification bars to the control center, docks, and widgets, has been reworked with liquid glass inspiration in mind.

Even when you switch between light and dark mode, or apply tinting effects, the glass aesthetics are visible. To showcase the fresh design language in all its glory, there's a new all-clear look for the app icons and other system-level UI elements. The idea is to make sure that on-screen items, like buttons and context menus, adapt automatically to light and dark backgrounds. The focus is also on freeing up as much space on the screen as possible, and to that end, collapsible windows are a key part of the redesign. This aesthetic adaptability extends all the way to the lock screen, where the clock numerals automatically adjust their size based on the wallpaper you pick and the scrolling behavior of notification banners.

