What Is Apple's Liquid Glass? (And When Will It Be Available For Your Devices?)
Every Apple software platform is about to look different this year, thanks to a new design language that Apple calls Liquid Glass. Its foundations were laid with iOS 7, but the glass and its see-through appeal with subtle 3D effects are finally being fully embraced. In hindsight, it simplifies the clutter in a few apps, such as Camera and Photos.
"Liquid Glass is translucent and behaves just like glass in the real world," says Alan Dye, Apple's VP of design. The company claims the UI elements have been redesigned, and they now fit concentrically with the rounded corners on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Every element of the UI, from app icons and notification bars to the control center, docks, and widgets, has been reworked with liquid glass inspiration in mind.
Even when you switch between light and dark mode, or apply tinting effects, the glass aesthetics are visible. To showcase the fresh design language in all its glory, there's a new all-clear look for the app icons and other system-level UI elements. The idea is to make sure that on-screen items, like buttons and context menus, adapt automatically to light and dark backgrounds. The focus is also on freeing up as much space on the screen as possible, and to that end, collapsible windows are a key part of the redesign. This aesthetic adaptability extends all the way to the lock screen, where the clock numerals automatically adjust their size based on the wallpaper you pick and the scrolling behavior of notification banners.
Is your device ready for Liquid Design makeover?
The Liquid Glass design will arrive with iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, Vision OS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. The first developer beta build is now rolling out, while the slightly less buggy public beta updates will be released in July. If you've got the patience, the stable update will land on your Apple gear in fall. Unfortunately, not all devices will get a taste of this fresh design. As far as smartwatches go, watchOS 26 will be available on all mainline models dating back to the Apple Watch Series 6, both the Ultra models, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE. For Apple smartphone enthusiasts, here's the list of compatible devices:
- iPhone 16 series
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 12 series
- iPhone 11 series
- iPhone SE (Gen 2)
On the computing side, you must own one of the following machines:
- MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2019)
- MacBook Pro (13‑inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
For folks with an iPad on their desk, you must have one of the following models to run iPadOS 26:
- iPad Pro (M4) and iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation or later)
- iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation or later)
- iPad Air (M3/M2) and iPad Air (3rd generation or later)
- iPad (A16) and iPad (8th generation or later)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro) and iPad mini (5th generation or later)