WWDC 2025: 3 Things We Love About iOS 26's New Design

Following reports that iOS 19 may be skipped in favor of a more unified and consistent naming scheme, Apple's WWDC 25 event got us our first look at iOS 26. The jump in the version number is drastic, thanks to not just new features, but an entirely new design system.

Apple claims its previous big pivot in design language for the iPhone was with iOS 7 — released all the way back in 2013. The new iOS 26 update takes inspiration from what Apple calls "Liquid Glass" — and yes, we've made a complete 180 back to the Windows Vista aesthetic.

However, it's not just a visual overhaul that's new with iOS 26. The WWDC 25 keynote displayed several examples of how the new design aims to bring a more expressive experience when navigating around the UI, tapping on elements, and scrolling through different sections in an app. Based on our first sneak peek at iOS 26, here are three aspects of the new design that we are excited about the most.