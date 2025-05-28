iOS 19 May Never See The Light Of Day As Apple Reportedly Revamps OS Strategy

Apple's WWDC event this year is going to be a special one. Not just because the company will take the stage and hopefully calm down the spooked investors with its lagging AI approach, or the rumored design overhaul we are going to see across the entire software portfolio. It seems the company will go back to the drawing board and reimagine the entire naming system, too. As per Bloomberg, Apple is eying a numerical overhaul that will align with the year number — instead of the expected iOS 19, we'll get iOS 26.

Advertisement

Likewise, the sister operating systems will go by iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. Why is Apple making such a pivot? Well, there's no deep-rooted philosophical strategy here. Per Bloomberg, "Apple is making the change to bring consistency to its branding and move away from an approach that can be confusing to customers and developers." If you look at the current portfolio, it's about haphazard numbers and names. iOS is at version 18, macOS is on Sequoia, while watchOS sits back at iteration number 12.

Not too long ago, the Mac operating system went by the moniker "OS X," which itself replaced "Mac OS," and was eventually replaced by the "macOS" branding. Apple also broke away with the numerical scheme and started picking up landmark names such as Sonoma, Monterey, Ventura, and Big Sur. Before that, it was all about big cats such as the Jaguar, Snow Leopard, and Mountain Lion.

Advertisement