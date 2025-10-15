With The MacBook Pro M5, It's Finally Time To Give Up Your Old M1 Laptop

Apple has just introduced its next-gen MacBook Pro, kickstarting the era of Macs powered by the new M5 silicon. The latest 14-inch MacBook draws power from the baseline M5 processor, though the more powerful Pro and Max versions should arrive in the coming months. Pre-orders for the machine are now live, while shipments kick off on September 22 in the U.S., starting at $1,599 for the base variant, which includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can go all the way up to 4TB of internal storage for an additional $1,200.

Not much has changed externally. The design language remains identical to the M1 MacBook lineup launched back in 2021, but the gains in terms of raw firepower are pretty significant — you get a faster CPU and GPU, a souped-up neural engine to speed up AI-related chores, faster storage, and higher memory bandwidth. The more notable quality of life upgrade is the battery life. Compared to the 17-hour battery life that Apple advertised for the M1 generation, the M5-fueled 14-inch MacBook Pro climbs to 24 hours.

Just to give you a rough idea of how big the gulf is, between the M5 and its most recent Intel counterpart, Apple is touting a massive 86 times jump in AI performance and 30 times faster ray-tracing. Against the M1 model, you get 6.8 times faster rendering in Blender and 6 times faster AI workload execution. The rest of the hardware package is rounded off by a 12-megapixel front camera, a 14.2-inch 120Hz display (with optional nano texture upgrade), and a six-speaker assembly, while macOS Tahoe runs the show on the software side.