What Does 'No Load Performance' Mean On Your Refrigerator?

With energy prices continuing to hit household budgets hard, many of us are modifying our habits more and more. Refrigerators, because they're very rarely (if ever) switched off, are quite a cause for concern when it comes to continuous energy expenditure.

It's important to think about the settings that best fit your unit and the way it's regularly used. It's quite complicated, though, because you'll need an understanding of factors such as No Load Performance, which you may have seen displayed on your refrigerator and/or within its materials from the manufacturer. Essentially, this is a measure of how a specific model performs while it's empty, the amount of energy used over a particular period of time in specific conditions. In one Reddit discussion of the term, the owner of a refrigerator found this value listed but didn't recognize it. In that specific case, it included exterior temperature values at two ambient levels, 70°F and 90°F, and how those room temperatures affected the ice tray and fresh food areas over time at the same set power level.

While your model at home typically won't be entirely empty, these particular details can be an important part of the rigorous standard testing refrigerators are put through. Let's take a look at why, as well as how the amount of food and drink you put in the appliance can impact its overall performance. It's one factor in how much electricity a refrigerator ultimately uses.