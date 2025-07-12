How Much Electricity Does A Refrigerator Use?

Whether it's the middle of summer and you're running air conditioning to beat the heat, or the thick of winter when heat is essential to avoid freezing, it can be tough to keep energy costs down. It can feel like there's no way to lower your home's energy bill with all of the appliances in need of power. That's why it's important to identify the common mistakes you're making that are increasing your electric bill and take appropriate action. A good starting point is to break down your energy use by considering the amount of energy each of your appliances uses. For example, how much energy does something like a refrigerator use?

Unfortunately, there's not a one-size-fits-all answer to the question of fridge energy use. It depends on several factors, from size to temperature settings to age, though the typical range for modern refrigerators is somewhere between 300 and 800 watts. Watts only concern the power needed for a fridge to operate. As for kilowatt-hours, which measure the amount of energy consumed in one hour, there's also variation here. The Frigidaire model FFHI1835V has an annual energy use of 453 kWh per year, the LG models LRBN20512 and LRBC20512 use 482 kWh per year, and the Samsung RT18M62*5** uses 448 kWh per year, to name a few prominent brands' offerings.

Since not all refrigerators use the same amount of energy, you may wonder, what does your model's energy use look like? Here's how to find this stat and the cost it incurs.