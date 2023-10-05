5 Key Signs That Your Refrigerator Is About To Break

The refrigerator is one of the most vital household appliances of the modern age. Without it, we wouldn't be able to store perishable foods long-term without canning, we'd have to eat all of our food in one go since we couldn't store leftovers, and we wouldn't be able to keep quick and easy meals comfortably frozen. It's for all of these reasons and more that you should pay especially close attention to how your refrigerator is operating, because all of those benefits are going to go away if it breaks.

In the best-case scenario, you can catch your fridge before it breaks down entirely, schedule some service for it, and keep it running without having to sacrifice all the food inside it. To make that scenario a reality, though, you need to keep your eyes peeled for the signs that your fridge is on its last legs, and swiftly act on them.