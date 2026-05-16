What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Refrigerator?

Every modern kitchen needs a refrigerator. Without it, trips to the local chain grocery stores would be daily, and on a hot summer day, you won't be able to enjoy any ice cream or cold drinks. Even worse, the risk of foodborne illness would increase. Given how miserable one's life can be without the convenience of a refrigerator, if you've had yours for a number of years, it's quite important to know when it's time for an upgrade and how to prolong its lifespan. After all, when your fridge finally gives up, you'll not just waste lots of food, but you might also cough up a lot of cash when replacing it.

According to experts, you can expect a refrigerator to last an average of 12 years. That's not always the case, however, as some models can break down sooner, while others can last up to 20 years. It all depends on the brand's quality, the type of fridge, and your usage and maintenance habits. For instance, some expensive high-tech refrigerators with lots of bells and whistles have shorter lifespans than basic top-freezer models. Why? These fancy refrigerators have complex, advanced technologies like built-in ice makers, integrated air purifiers, and water dispensers that can easily run into problems.

Similarly, a low-quality, budget-friendly fridge won't last as long as a high-quality one from a major refrigerator brand like Sub-Zero. However, that's not to say that all models from top brands are reliable. There are some refrigerators you'll want to avoid because they'll encounter issues after five years of use.