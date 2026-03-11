Consumer Reports' Most Reliable Kitchen Appliance Brand Is No Longer LG

Kitchen appliances can be some of the biggest purchases you make for your home, which is why you want to get ones that will last you a long time. This is why Consumer Reports (CR), the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that tests and reviews all kinds of products, places such an emphasis on reliability. Just as Consumer Reports has named its most unreliable cars, CR also publishes yearly findings concerning kitchen appliances.

Using data from owner surveys, which asked about nearly a quarter-million relevant products, Consumer Reports has ranked what it considers the most reliable kitchen brands. The list comprises some big-name brands you've likely heard of, like Whirlpool and LG, but you may not be familiar with the company that ended up on top: Gaggenau, which scores higher than all of the competition when it comes to reliability.

Gaggenau Hausgeräte is one of the oldest home appliance companies in the world — it was originally established in 1683 to manufacture hammers and nails, before pivoting to oven enamel and stoves in 1880. Today, the German company sells high-end appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, coffee makers, wine coolers, and more. Consumer Reports finds that its cooktop stoves have a higher predicted reliability than most, and its dishwashers score even higher. Its wall ovens, on the other hand, rank about average. Together, the average of available products makes Gaggenau the most reliable kitchen brand — at least based on Consumer Reports' methodology.