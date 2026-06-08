Unfortunately For Some, These iPhone Models Won't Be Getting iOS 27

The iPhone 11 was released all the way back in 2019, which means this is its eighth year of software support. Apple emphasized how iOS 27 is compatible with more iPhones than any previous release — 30 models, to be exact. This includes the iPhone SE (2nd Generation), the mini and Plus models, and the iPhone 16e and iPhone 17e. As usual, you can install the developer build of iOS 27 on your device right now if you're too keen to test out the new software. For everyone else, the stable update will roll out in September.

A big part of the WWDC 2026 keynote was Siri AI. Of course, only the iPhone models compatible with Apple Intelligence will be able to enjoy these new features. So, if you own an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you get to converse with a more intelligent Siri with iOS 27. However, Apple stated that the more powerful on-device AI model will only be available with the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models.

Even without any of the Apple Intelligence features, we're excited to see the many promised performance and privacy updates that are rolling out with iOS 27. For the aging hardware inside models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, the new software should theoretically provide a better experience than iOS 26 did.