This Company Wants To Pay Your Power Bill (And Put A Mini Data Center In Your Yard)

The public face of AI is something we're all very familiar with. Turn on your phone, tablet, or computer — hey presto — all the power of AI at your fingertips. However, the technology powering all that AI needs a vast network of data centers and network infrastructure.

The use and power of AI are both increasing exponentially, which is pushing the demand for more data centers. However, this isn't as simple as building a big shed, cramming it full of technology, and plugging it in. There are plenty of bottlenecks stopping us from building enough data centers. Among the factors concerning the industry are environmental impact, power infrastructure inadequacies, and community concerns. The latter is demonstrated by the growing protests against AI data centers.

Now, one company believes it may have a solution that can help bridge this impending shortfall in computing power. San Francisco-based SPAN is not a tech giant; they're a company that specializes in clean energy solutions for homes.

The company has released details of a scheme that could ease the computing power problem and the cost of your electricity bill. The company plans to use the spare electrical capacity available to most households to power a "mini data center."

The system, known as XFRA, might not be as small as the tiny Odinn portable data center, but coming in at about the size of a domestic air-conditioner, it certainly doesn't need to be housed in a data center. Let's have a closer look at XFRA, and just what carrots the company is offering to entice you to install the air-con-sized unit in your garden.