This Tiny AI Data Center Is So Portable, You Can Take It Almost Anywhere

When most of us think of AI data centers, what comes to mind is probably a massive structure that houses hundreds (if not thousands) of servers and covers millions of square feet, much like the Digital Realty Innovation Lab that's powering America's AI movement. While such facilities will likely continue to sit at the vanguard of the AI gold rush, an upstart company is betting big on an alternative approach to AI-grade compute: portability.

Odinn, a company first established in 2023, showcased a new product at CES 2026 called the Omnia. The Omnia is built around the company's concept of "Concentrated Compute," which aims to offer customers supercomputer-equaling levels of AI and compute performance in a compact, portable form. Well, relatively portable, that is: the Odinn Omnia weighs 77 pounds, which, while significantly lighter than your average supercomputer, is significantly heavier than even the chunkiest gaming laptop.

That's for a good reason, of course: The Omnia is loaded with some heavy-duty server-grade hardware, and also has a built-in 23.8-inch display and keyboard to make it a fully standalone machine. The company hasn't revealed pricing or a release date, but TechRadar claims that industry analysts expect it to retail for $500,000 or more based on the hardware it comes with.