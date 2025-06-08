What Do Power Supply Ratings Mean? (And Why They're Important)

All the little parts in our computers are important in their own ways, so, of course, one cannot overlook the power supply unit (also referred to as the PSU). It's arguably one of the most important components, in fact, since it sends juice throughout the rest of the system and is built to handle the occasional energy spike.

With so many different power supply brands it can be tricky to figure out what will suit your computer best — unless you're buying or using a pre-built system or a Mac, anyway. But even once you decide on a brand, there's still the matter of the rating number. What's the difference between "80Plus," 80Plus Bronze," and "80Plus Platinum," and how big a deal is it?

The short version is that 80Plus is pretty much the default for modern PSUs and signifies that the power supply converts a minimum of 80% of the AC power it draws into DC power and distributes that throughout the system, while the remaining 20% effectively going unused. The metallic gradient — Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Titanium — builds off of that 80%, with Bronze offering a bit more efficiency (like 82%) on up through Titanium (90% or more).

