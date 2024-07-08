What To Consider Before Installing A New Home Battery

As part of efforts to create new and effective battery frameworks, a variety of different battery types have made themselves known across the industry. These batteries aren't just for powering your remote control or your EV; the same kinds of technology can be hooked up to your home grid to store and distribute power. However, the kind of battery you should get depends heavily on what you'll be using it for and how much you've got to spend.

Two of the most prominent battery types are lead-acid and lithium-ion. Lead-acid batteries are one of the oldest battery types, roughly synonymous with the battery in your car or simpler disposable batteries. Since lead-acid battery tech is so well-established, it's one of the cheaper kinds of batteries you can get, and is generally compatible with most systems. However, lead-acid batteries don't last as long as their competitors, often requiring replacement after just a few years.

By contrast, lithium-ion batteries are the newer hotness, used in powering newer technology like EVs. They're smaller and lighter than lead-acid, and have a generally longer lifespan. Of course, better technology means bigger price tags, required specialized equipment, and some other concerning problems.

It's worth noting that there are two other major forms of battery: nickel-cadmium and flow batteries. Technically, both of these battery types could hold large quantities of power for a long time. However, both are too expensive to realistically consider for a residential installation, and in the case of nickel-cadmium, they contain potentially toxic chemicals that definitely wouldn't be safe to have around.