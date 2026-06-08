Is Your Whirlpool Washer Walking Across The Floor? This Might Be Why

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Among the major washing machine brands, Whirlpool isn't far from number one. The company definitely makes good products, but what happens if your Whirlpool washer starts "walking" across the floor during a washing cycle? Fortunately, that doesn't automatically mean it's bound for scrap. In fact, there is a common reason this can happen with a Whirlpool — or any other brand, for that matter: You forgot to remove the shipping bolts.

Transport is hard on appliances like washing machines, so manufacturers have taken precautions to prevent damage by installing shipping bolts. On front-loading units, the drum (where the clothes go) is attached to suspension springs and shock absorbers. The problem is that the drum can unhook from those springs during transport, especially if it experiences bumps or jolts. This leaves the drum loose inside the unit, damaging the seals and causing it to become misaligned.

Shipping bolts are specialized fasteners that secure the drum in place, preventing undue movement. However, if you attempt to run the machine with the shipping bolts still inserted, the drum can't function properly, resulting in significant vibration that can cause the whole machine to tiptoe forward. Whirlpool provides this handy guide to removing shipping bolts and getting your washer running smoothly again.