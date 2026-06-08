Is Your Whirlpool Washer Walking Across The Floor? This Might Be Why
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Among the major washing machine brands, Whirlpool isn't far from number one. The company definitely makes good products, but what happens if your Whirlpool washer starts "walking" across the floor during a washing cycle? Fortunately, that doesn't automatically mean it's bound for scrap. In fact, there is a common reason this can happen with a Whirlpool — or any other brand, for that matter: You forgot to remove the shipping bolts.
Transport is hard on appliances like washing machines, so manufacturers have taken precautions to prevent damage by installing shipping bolts. On front-loading units, the drum (where the clothes go) is attached to suspension springs and shock absorbers. The problem is that the drum can unhook from those springs during transport, especially if it experiences bumps or jolts. This leaves the drum loose inside the unit, damaging the seals and causing it to become misaligned.
Shipping bolts are specialized fasteners that secure the drum in place, preventing undue movement. However, if you attempt to run the machine with the shipping bolts still inserted, the drum can't function properly, resulting in significant vibration that can cause the whole machine to tiptoe forward. Whirlpool provides this handy guide to removing shipping bolts and getting your washer running smoothly again.
What if you've removed the shipping bolts but the washer is still walking?
If your washer is still moving with the shipping bolts removed, there are a few other possibilities you can explore before calling in an appliance repair technician. Firstly, look out for unbalanced loads. While loading dirty clothes into a front loader seems self-explanatory, certain heavier items like towels or blankets can bunch up in one section of the drum instead of being distributed evenly across it. So, if you notice movement or extra noise during a wash cycle, stop it and move the clothes around the drum to better distribute the weight.
Another likely culprit for a washing machine moving around during a cycle is the feet. These units feature four rubber feet that can be adjusted to level the unit for optimal operation. Stop the machine and then place your hands on either side of the washer and gently rock it back and forth. If it moves, the feet are likely sitting unevenly. These feet can be adjusted by twisting with a tool like a wrench to raise or lower them. For detailed instructions, Whirlpool provides a step-by-step process for leveling a washer.
Running an unbalanced washing machine — whether it's the loads you put in or the washer itself — may take a toll on inner components like the suspension and drum bearings. This can, in turn, affect how long your Whirlpool washer and dryer will last, so you'll want to be careful here.