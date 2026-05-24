How Long Do Owners Say Whirlpool Washers And Dryers Usually Last?

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Whirlpool is widely considered one of the best washing machine brands in the U.S. and has maintained a respectable market share despite stiff competition from companies like Samsung, LG, and GE. The brand has historically fared well in consumer satisfaction surveys, and much of this is down to the perception that Whirlpool makes long-lasting washing machines — a perception that generally seems to be backed up by owner experiences.

Based on owner comments and consumer-focused publications, Whirlpool washing machines and dryers typically last around 10 years. Some have reported even longer lifespans, though, with reports of some Whirlpool machines lasting well over two decades. We came across multiple claims of Whirlpool washing machines working fine even after 15 to 20 years of regular use.

Despite the existence of perfectly fine 20-plus-year-old Whirlpool washing machines, it's probably safe to say that 20 years is definitely not the norm. The 10-year lifespan claim, however, is more believable given the sheer number of users who have attested to the same. It's worth noting that Whirlpool used to offer a 10-year warranty on certain components in the early 2000s. Newer Whirlpool models, however, feature a standard one-year warranty, with an optional extended warranty package.