How Long Do Owners Say Whirlpool Washers And Dryers Usually Last?
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Whirlpool is widely considered one of the best washing machine brands in the U.S. and has maintained a respectable market share despite stiff competition from companies like Samsung, LG, and GE. The brand has historically fared well in consumer satisfaction surveys, and much of this is down to the perception that Whirlpool makes long-lasting washing machines — a perception that generally seems to be backed up by owner experiences.
Based on owner comments and consumer-focused publications, Whirlpool washing machines and dryers typically last around 10 years. Some have reported even longer lifespans, though, with reports of some Whirlpool machines lasting well over two decades. We came across multiple claims of Whirlpool washing machines working fine even after 15 to 20 years of regular use.
Despite the existence of perfectly fine 20-plus-year-old Whirlpool washing machines, it's probably safe to say that 20 years is definitely not the norm. The 10-year lifespan claim, however, is more believable given the sheer number of users who have attested to the same. It's worth noting that Whirlpool used to offer a 10-year warranty on certain components in the early 2000s. Newer Whirlpool models, however, feature a standard one-year warranty, with an optional extended warranty package.
Are new Whirlpool washing machines just as well-made?
While older Whirlpool washing machines have earned a reputation for reliability, there is growing online chatter about the reliability of the company's newer machines. A recurring opinion across sites like Reddit and Facebook is that newer Whirlpool machines are not made as well as the older ones. User reviews on portals like Consumer Affairs echo this, with several longtime Whirlpool users ending up with newer machines that only lasted a few years.
This perceived drop in quality is likely amplified by the belief that Whirlpool has moved production of at least some of its washing machines to Mexico. However, Whirlpool has a dedicated landing page that claims that 80% of the major appliances it sells in the U.S. are made locally. Aside from these anecdotal experiences, however, there is no data to indicate that Whirlpool washing machines have degraded in quality over the years.
Whirlpool certainly may have scaled back on its warranty coverage, but there is no denying that it still makes good products. Its washers continue to score highly on product quality and customer satisfaction indices, usually coming close to companies like LG and GE, the latter of which was named JD Power's most reliable front-loading washer brand in 2025.