Not LG, Not Samsung – This Is JD Power's Most Reliable Front-Load Washer Brand
Walking into your local home improvement or appliance store to shop for a new washing machine can feel overwhelming, even if you have a list of must-haves. You can read user reviews and compare features, but you may also want to consult studies or evaluations from companies like JD Power, which uses independent surveys to measure product quality and customer satisfaction. This 2025 JD Power study evaluates the reliability and service experiences reported by owners of several appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more, during the first three years of ownership. If you're in the market for a new front-load washer, the organization has some recommendations. LG and Samsung may be great choices for televisions, but according to JD Power, you'll want to check out GE front-load washers first.
GE currently offers nine front-load washing machines in a range of prices, starting at $699 (at time of writing) up to $1,299. Buyers have two options when they're upgrading their laundry game: front-load and top-load. Front-load washers are often more energy-efficient than top-load washers but are typically more expensive and may require more maintenance. According to JD Power, front-load washers not only have more reported problems than top-load, but they also have the most problems of all the appliance categories it evaluated.
JD Power reliability study
JD Power evaluated the reliability of appliances by looking at problems per 100 units, or PP100. The fewer problems per 100 units, the better. Front-load washers have an average of 80 PP100, while clothes dryers and some cooking appliances are at the other end of the scale, with an average of 56 PP100. GE washers lead the pack in both front-load and top-load, with front-load washers seeing 83 PP100 and top-load washers seeing 60 PP100. In front-load washer reliability, Samsung ranks a close second with 84 problems per 100 units, and Whirlpool averages 88 PP100.
JD Power also examined customer satisfaction with service experience, where GE is again the winner, coming in ahead of both Samsung and Whirlpool. The company considered six factors when ranking customer service, including how easy it is to schedule a technician visit, the timeliness of the service visit, the quality of work, the technician's courtesy, the technician's knowledge, and the technician's professionalism. The study was based on 12,755 reliability interview responses and 1,419 service responses.
If the problems-per-100-units score worries you and you're thinking about a top-load washer instead, Maytag ranks second behind GE, with 70 PP100, followed by Whirlpool with 71 PP100.
What to know before you buy
In addition to reliability ratings and front-load versus top-load, there are several other factors you should consider before investing in an appliance that will serve as a workhorse, keeping your clothes clean while minimizing wear and tear. There are many brands to choose from, but you should also think about how the washer will meet your needs. First, what's your budget? Top-load washers tend to have a lower starting price point than front-load washers, but you should be able to get either type for under $700. Once you've set a price point, you'll want to measure both your space and any doorways the unit will have to be carried through. You don't want to purchase a washer that won't fit in your home — make sure you check both width and height, as top-load washers tend to be taller than front-loaders.
If you plan to install the washer near any primary living spaces, you'll want to consider how loud it is. Check out user reviews for comments on vibration and noise. Other considerations include capacity, efficiency, and technology. If you plan to wash large loads or king-size blankets, you should look for a washer with a larger capacity. When evaluating efficiency, consider how much water and energy the washer uses, as well as its materials (steel versus plastic). Finally, do you want a washer that sends you a phone alert when the cycle is complete? Some washers offer Wi-Fi capabilities that allow you to control the cycle, view energy use, and more.