Not LG, Not Samsung – This Is JD Power's Most Reliable Front-Load Washer Brand

Walking into your local home improvement or appliance store to shop for a new washing machine can feel overwhelming, even if you have a list of must-haves. You can read user reviews and compare features, but you may also want to consult studies or evaluations from companies like JD Power, which uses independent surveys to measure product quality and customer satisfaction. This 2025 JD Power study evaluates the reliability and service experiences reported by owners of several appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more, during the first three years of ownership. If you're in the market for a new front-load washer, the organization has some recommendations. LG and Samsung may be great choices for televisions, but according to JD Power, you'll want to check out GE front-load washers first.

GE currently offers nine front-load washing machines in a range of prices, starting at $699 (at time of writing) up to $1,299. Buyers have two options when they're upgrading their laundry game: front-load and top-load. Front-load washers are often more energy-efficient than top-load washers but are typically more expensive and may require more maintenance. According to JD Power, front-load washers not only have more reported problems than top-load, but they also have the most problems of all the appliance categories it evaluated.