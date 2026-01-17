5 Smart TV Brands That Offer The Best Picture Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in 1926, Scottish engineer John Logie Baird demonstrated the world's first ever working television when his mechanical technology transmitted flickering shadows from just 30 lines of resolution. The images were tiny and blurry, but the TV worked, and it's just one of the many inventions from Scotland that have shaped the modern world. Soon after, picture quality started to take its first major steps when better cathode-ray tubes and electronic cameras replaced those mechanical systems. By 1954, NBC gave the world its first color television broadcast, and by the '60s, shows like "Star Trek" and "Bonanza" were bringing vibrant images to living rooms everywhere.

Toward the end of the last century, the digital revolution took picture quality to a significant new level. By then, the Japanese were leading the way in television technology, with flat-screen plasmas and LCDs replacing furniture-sized CRT sets. LCD won the market battle and became the dominant tech. Soon after, OLED arrived with its perfect blacks and superior contrast, while people at home were adding soundbars and surround speakers, and screens were getting bigger and bigger. With this revolution came high definition with its 2 million pixels. 4K then quadrupled that and dramatically sharpened things up. Quantum Dot enhanced color vibrancy and gave us better brightness than OLED, and its significantly lower cost opened up premium picture quality to the budget market.

Nowadays, 8K, Mini LED, and advanced Quantum Dot displays deliver cinema-like images. Manufacturers from the Far East continue to push boundaries as we consume movies, shows, sports, and everything else from our smart TVs. Relentless competition has created a picture quality battleground among leading brands — and here are the top five that offer the best.