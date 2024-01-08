TCL Shows Up To CES With A Monster 115-Inch Mini LED TV

On the eve of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Chinese electronics powerhouse and budget TV leader TCL announced what products it will be unveiling at the annual convention. The flagship of the lineup comes in the company's QM8 series of QD Mini LED TVs — where it will be launching the QM89, a massive TV measuring 115 inches diagonally.

In a press release issued Monday, TCL touted it as "the world's largest QD Mini LED TV," while also noting that it will be adding 98-inch models to its Q6, QM7, and QM8 lines this year. TCL describes QM7 and QM8 as its premium Mini LED lines, with features including local dimming as well as "incorporating advanced TCL backlight and processing technologies."

Down a step in its S Class tier of TVs, TCL is introducing a new version of the S5 series. TCL claims that the new sets will be "up to 25%" brighter than in the past. All of the 2024 TVs across all of the model series mentioned will also include "TCL AIPQ Processing," which includes, among other things; image processing, virtual surround sound, and "Enhanced Dialogue Mode" to make TV/movie dialogue clearer and more central to the TV's audio imaging.

No price or release window information was included in the press release past all of the above coming in 2024. Accompanying the TVs at CES, though, is a new slate of soundbars that can be paired with them.