Packing For CES: The Tech That Keeps Us Going

Packing for a work trip is always a harrowing adventure. You don't want to overpack, because you're going to have to carry all this stuff through the airport, and, in this case, around the show floor. Then again, you don't want to need something, but not have it.

A tradeshow like CES can be a real challenge since you'll have to balance necessities with the fact that you're going to have to carry all your gear on your back for 20,000+ steps per day. Power won't always be reliable, nor will connectivity. You might want a powerful laptop, capable of editing photos on the fly, but you need to balance it against the portability a slimmer laptop will offer.

SlashGear veterans Adam Doud and David McQuilling are hitting the show floor in Las Vegas to find all the coolest gadgets and gear for your eyeballs. So, what tech did they ultimately decide to bring to the show that will keep them connected and powered through a week in the desert? Read on to find out.