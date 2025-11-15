The Best And Worst Samsung TVs, According To Consumer Reports
Samsung has a reputation for producing top-notch smart TVs that stand out from the competition in terms of clarity, sound quality, and innovation. There are multiple display types to pick from, such as 4K, 8K, QLED, UHD, and Neo QLED, to produce the right combination of pixels and colors for gaming or a home cinema. Moreover, there are various sizes, ranging from 32 inches to 98 inches.
Plus, with Samsung TVs, you can optimize tons of features. For instance, enabling game mode or using Bixby to perform searches and navigation with your voice are some hidden features you get on Samsung TVs. To help you make the right pick, we have compiled some of the best and worst Samsung TVs, according to Consumer Reports, reviews, and other specs and features.
77-inch
Built with a powerful AI-powered NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, the 4K 77-inch Class OLED S95D is, according to Samsung, the "most powerful OLED with expert-validated colors" for the brightest displays and sharpest colors and details. The glare-free finish on the OLED screen enables clear viewing from any angle, perfect for movie nights with the whole squad. You can also modify settings, like using the movie picture mode to optimize the TV for films.
This TV set holds the highest numbers on Consumer Reports, and CNET also applauded this model for producing the best overall image quality they have ever tested. Apart from a stunning display, the smart TV is also great for gaming. It is built with the Motion Xcelerator 144 Hz³ to reduce lag and blurs even when playing the highest-quality games. Get it for $4,599.99 from the official website.
As for the least-scored, there is the Samsung 77-inch Class S84FD Series. It is one of the latest releases from Samsung, released this year, and does not have any significant drawbacks that would prevent you from buying this TV. Nonetheless, it has the lowest numbers compared to its counterparts on Consumer Reports.
75-inch
Another Samsung TV that did not disappoint the users, the 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN90D comes with a crisp resolution, clear audio, and vivid colors and contrast that create an excellent display. The model features Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs that deliver precise details, whether the scene is dark or bright. Furthermore, the Neo Quantum HDR+ 4K resolution brings every detail to life.
The Depth Enhancer Pro technology identifies the focus object in the frame and brings it to the foreground to create a 3D-like effect on your screen. With the AI integration, you will see brighter highlights and details in every frame without manual adjustments. Additionally, the voice is amplified against background sound for a clearer delivery of dialogues so you can hear every word that's spoken, while the audio is also adjusted based on the room's setup and the screen's content. Consumer Reports scored it the highest in the 75-inch size category, while WIRED also appreciated its brightness and clarity.
For the worst, we have the 75-inch Class Crystal UHD DU8000. Multiple users on the official product page complained about the remote being annoying and difficult to operate. The model does not have anti-glare technology, either.
70-inch
The 70-inch Class Crystal UHD U8000F (highest-rated) is a 4K TV featuring vivid colors, powered by a Crystal UHD Processor 4K. Furthermore, the MetalStream design features a single metal sheet and a slim bezel, so the device does not occupy a lot of space or look odd in your home.
Also, this smart TV keeps your sensitive data, such as PINs and passwords, secure with the Samsung Knox Security feature, while also protecting the IoT devices connected to the smart TV. Additionally, there's a Motion Xcelerator 60Hz that smoothens the transitions between frames for a clearer picture output.
Meanwhile, the 70-inch Class Crystal UHD DU7200 (least rated) is built with the PurColor technology to display every color in its true form, while the Mega Contrast sets the brightness and contrast per the requirements of the scene for better visibility. However, the interface is known to be slow at times, and there have also been some issues with the colors. Also, users have complained that watching dark UHD scenes on this TV is not a good experience since everything appears almost black, and they are unable to distinguish between objects.
65-inch
The 65-inch class has the S90FD Series 4K OLED as the best standing in the list. Designed with an NQ4 AI Gen 2 Processor, it makes sure each scene is shown in its true brightness while preserving all the tiny details for a vivid picture. In addition, it not only upscales the content to 4K but also optimizes the sound based on what you are watching to maximize the viewing experience. The Dolby Atmos Audio, along with a virtual top channel, helps create a multidimensional audio experience in your room. In addition, the 120 Hz refresh rate ensures lag-free performance even in fast-paced action movies and games.
The DU7200, again, sits with the lowest rating in the 65-inch category, as it also did for the 70-inch size. Tom's Guide also linked the TV set with dim brightness, poor contrast, a hefty design, and unsatisfactory sound quality.
55-inch
The standout model is the 55-inch Class OLED S90D, which delivers the utmost clarity to your content through 4K upscaling, smooth motion, enhanced depth, and vibrant colors. The OLED HDR+ enables bolder contrast and enhanced brightness, allowing you to see each detail on the screen. Plus, the Pantone-validated colors allow you to enjoy each hue and shade in its intended appearance for a rich viewing.
Furthermore, the sound and picture will be adjusted based on what's showing on the screen, as well as the surrounding noise and frequency levels, so you can immerse completely in the action — all thanks to the powerful AI processor added into the model. The Samsung Tizen, one of the major TV OS, gives you access to all the must-have streaming services for endless entertainment. Therefore, it seems justified as the top scorer in the category.
On the other hand, the 55-inch Class Crystal UHD DU7200D is the least favorable option, as there have been recurring issues with the sound quality being very average. Brightness has been another problem here, as it does not produce a very bright or clear display for dark scenes. Even the review by Rtings mentions the poor contrast and brightness in SDR and HDR viewing modes.
48-inch
For the 48-inch size category, Consumer Reports has the 48 Inch Class OLED S90F as its top-rated TV set. The model offers a stunning OLED HDR+ display with a 4K AI Upscaling Pro that transforms all the content on screen to a 4K resolution, even the oldest of videos and movies. In addition, it contains Samsung's most powerful NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which brings 17 times faster CPU and 6.4 times greater AI neural networks than its predecessor. It also helps in enhancing brightness and details in every scene to bring you more depth and clarity.
Other features like HDR Brightness Optimizer and Color Booster Pro are all AI-powered. Plus, the LaserSlim design with a thin bezel causes the TV to blend into your space comfortably. This screen is also Bixby voice-controlled.
The 48-inch Class OLED S90D has the lowest rating. Although the model gives you tons of AI features, it has a less competitive NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. Also, there have been complaints about the user interface being a nuisance to operate.
43-inch
Valued with the top score for this size category, the 43-inch Class Neo QLED QN90F contains Samsung's NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, its most advanced. Experience exceptional visuals with a glare-free screen, reduced noise, and better contrast. Moreover, the set features a Quantum Mini LED, which adds 8K detailing to both the brightest and darkest scenes, so your eyes don't miss even the most minute details. The TV is also ideal for gaming with AI-powered game optimization, a handy in-game menu, and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for non-stop performance. One of the best parts is that you can pair it up with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and later models for hands-free control of the TV through universal gestures.
Now, for the worst-rated on Consumer Reports, we once again have the Class Crystal UHD DU7200 for the 43-inch size category. You don't get the AI features with this one, nor does it have a powerful processor like the TV set above, explaining why the model is consistently rated the worst in multiple size brackets.
42-inch
The 42-inch Class OLED S90F received the highest score for this respective category, as it also did for the 48-inch size category on Consumer Reports. Even Tom's Guide is all praise about the S90F for its bright and vivid picture quality while streaming HDR content, calling it its "favorite OLED TV of the year."
On the other hand, the least-rated for this size is the 42-inch Class OLED S90D. It is interesting because the same model garnered the highest numbers for the 55-inch class, but the least for the 48-inch range of Samsung TV sets. The TV also failed to compete against the 42-inch LG C4, as a majority of users on a relevant Reddit thread preferred the LG C4 over the Samsung S90D, mainly because of its reduced brightness when playing darker scenes. And it has also received complaints regarding a stutter issue and frames skipping every few seconds.
Methodology
The models featured here were picked from Consumer Reports rankings, but we only included the smart TV models that are still available for purchase in-store or online. Any outdated model was removed from the guide. We evaluated the lowest and highest overall scores for all Samsung TV sets in their respective size category, from 32 inches to 77 inches, to determine the worst and best smart TVs for every screen size. Then, we looked at the ratings and reviews about these models on online forums like Reddit and other credible reviewers, such as CNET, to ensure the Consumer Reports scores align with what others had to say about the same model.