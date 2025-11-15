The Best And Worst Samsung TVs, According To Consumer Reports

Built with a powerful AI-powered NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, the 4K 77-inch Class OLED S95D is, according to Samsung, the "most powerful OLED with expert-validated colors" for the brightest displays and sharpest colors and details. The glare-free finish on the OLED screen enables clear viewing from any angle, perfect for movie nights with the whole squad. You can also modify settings, like using the movie picture mode to optimize the TV for films.

This TV set holds the highest numbers on Consumer Reports, and CNET also applauded this model for producing the best overall image quality they have ever tested. Apart from a stunning display, the smart TV is also great for gaming. It is built with the Motion Xcelerator 144 Hz³ to reduce lag and blurs even when playing the highest-quality games. Get it for $4,599.99 from the official website.

As for the least-scored, there is the Samsung 77-inch Class S84FD Series. It is one of the latest releases from Samsung, released this year, and does not have any significant drawbacks that would prevent you from buying this TV. Nonetheless, it has the lowest numbers compared to its counterparts on Consumer Reports.