5 Hidden Features You Might Not Be Using On Your Samsung Smart TV
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2022, Straits Research claimed that the global smart TV market size is expected to reach $489 billion by 2031. While there are thousands of smart TV manufacturers vying to be top of mind for the average consumer, there is one that is leading the pack: Samsung.
In Q1 2023, global research firm Omdia reported that Samsung Electronic Co. held its position as the world's top TV manufacturer, according to KED Global. With a 32.1% market share in terms of value, KED Global notes that Samsung's dominance can be attributed to its premium and ultra-large models, which have successfully captured half of the 80-inch or larger audience. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Samsung doubled down on size during the CES 2024.
In 2011, Samsung introduced its first Smart TV, which opened up the possibilities of "Smart Lifestyle" for its customers. In the years that followed, it became responsible for launching pioneering technology like the world's first curved UHD TV, The Frame, the 8K TV, and more.
While most people already know about the more popular features, such as internet connectivity, built-in streaming, and app integration, your Samsung smart TV may have a few more tricks up its sleeve. Here are some hidden features on Samsung smart TVs that may not be in your radar just yet.
Multi View
For larger families or people with the attention span of a goldfish, having multiple screens available at a time can be a game changer. Using Multi View, you can display up to two screens from different sources. Depending on your preferred method, you can source content from an app, files on a USB, your laptop via HDMI cable, or even a gaming console.
With Multi View, you can adjust the screen size to either be a small screen located on one side or split the screen in two evenly. You can even select the position of the screens using PIP (Picture in Picture). Lastly, you can decide which screen the TV will source the audio for your viewing or opt to play audio from both screens at once, wherein the TV and external speakers can play different audio.
Even single-person homes can benefit from Multi View by streaming a movie or TV show while following a cooking video on YouTube. Or, you can watch workout videos while streaming music from Spotify. In a more professional setting, you can use this feature to share presentations from your laptop's screen via cable or screen casting, while simultaneously showing videos from file sharing platforms.
To use Multi View, all you have to do is press the Home button on your Samsung TV's remote and select Multi View. Afterward, you can follow the instructions to customize the view to your preferred output style.
Tap View
With screen mirroring, you can enjoy the benefits of streaming content from your mobile phone. For example, friends or family members can share photos or videos from their last holiday. While most people likely already know about this, some Samsung TVs have a special Tap View feature, where you can share your screen just by tapping it on your smart TV.
It's important to know that you can only do this with certain Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip series, Fold series, S7 and up, Note 8 and Up, and A6 and up. Although this also works for some Samsung tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S3, A 8.0 (2017 onwards), A 10.1 (2016 onwards), and later models.
To use screen mirroring with your Galaxy phone on your Samsung Smart TV, you need to set up Tap View via your SmartThings app first. Here's how:
- On your Samsung phone or tablet, open the SmartThings app.
- Tap Menu > Settings.
- Select Tap View (or Tap View, Tap Sound) and toggle on the switch.
Afterwards, you can proceed to gently tap the back of your Samsung phone or tablet on the top or side of your smart TV. If done correctly, you'll see a notification on your device confirming if you want to share your screen. In some smart TV models, tapping your linked device in this manner will also wake it up if your TV is turned off.
SmartThings integration
With all the options on your Samsung smart TV, it can be difficult to find features that you use regularly. To make your life less difficult, you can customize your Smart Hub layout. Launched in 2011, Smart Hub lets you manage your Samsung TV experience by giving you access to menus, download apps, or games, and go online. In fact, you can even watch a few TV channels for free.
What you might not realize is that Smart Hub can also be used to manage other smart devices in your home as well. Aside from its leadership in the TV manufacturing industry, Samsung is also known for producing reliable home appliances. It's no surprise that a hidden benefit for people in the Samsung ecosystem is that your devices can work in harmony.
Using the SmartThings app, you can access compatible devices, like home appliances, and access them remotely. You can even create "scenes" wherein you can group multiple devices and get them to turn on or off simultaneously. For example, you can set up a movie night scene, wherein your lights are dimmed while your TV is set to ambient mode.
If you are signed in to your Samsung account on your mobile phone, you can connect your smart TV via the SmartThings app. Once the prompt appears, you can proceed to confirm the sync with a pin. The SmartThings app is available for free on both Android and iOS devices.
Gesture control
In order to help those that may be disabled, Samsung introduced gesture controls. Using a camera and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Samsung smart TV lets users control their devices using gestures.
According to Samsung, the gesture recognition features work up to 3.5m from a USB camera. It also mentions that you need to look directly at the camera, and that your face and upper body need to be visible. With this, you may need to experiment with the placement of your TV, especially from a wheelchair. To use gesture recognition on your smart TV, you'll need to connect a USB camera to it first. Then, follow these steps:
- On your compatible Samsung TV, go to your Home.
- Select Menu > Connected Devices > USB Camera.
- Return to Menu and select Settings.
- In the left-most part of the screen, choose All Settings.
- Under General & Privacy, select Gesture.
- Select Gesture Interaction.
- Follow the steps to turn on Gesture Interaction.
Unfortunately, not all Samsung TVs can use this feature, so you'll need to check your specific model, as well as the country where you've purchased it. In the beginning, you may also need assistance to help position your TV appropriately. Once you enabled this feature, you can proceed to make your own gestures.
TV modes
For some people, especially Samsung The Frame owners, aesthetics is one of the primary reasons they're willing to pay a premium. Gone are the days you have to disrupt your home's color palette and design with ugly black boxes. These days, you can turn your TV's screen into an ambient display that shows everything from artwork to photos of your family, household reminders, or even the weather.
To enter Ambient Mode, you can either press the Ambient button on some remotes or navigate to your TV's Home and select the Ambient icon on the menu bar. Then, you'll be able to customize what kind of content you want to display in the background. Although Samsung has a lot of free options for artworks and themes, you can pay extra for options that can be better suited to your style.
Alternatively, for gamers, you can use Samsung's Game Mode to optimize your console experience. With Game Mode, Samsung lets you experience lower latency and smoother gameplay. While Samsung smart TVs can automatically revert to Game Mode when connected to consoles like the Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, you can also manually switch it on, in case it doesn't. To do this, you should consult the manual for your specific TV model. In some cases, Game Mode on your Samsung TV may not turn on when you connect your console to the wrong HDMI input port or you didn't choose the right source for the display.
Get the most out of your Samsung Smart TV
While some features on this list may be limited to certain models, the number of useful features is only getting to increase and get more reliable with time. Not to mention, at the rate technology is developing, it's going to be even cheaper to experience better quality TVs.
Because there are so many Samsung smart TV models, it can be confusing to know what features are available on the one you already own. So, if you're not sure what features apply to your specific TV model, you can check Samsung's website, the manual it came with, or consult a sales associate near you.
On the other hand, if you find that your particular TV model should be able to use certain features but the option to do this isn't available in your menu, Samsung recommends that you update the software to the latest version to make the most of its existing compatible features.
Aside from smart TVs, some other ways you can get more out of your Samsung smart TV-watching experience is through its accompanying accessories. For example, Samsung's Eco Remote doesn't just charge with solar power, but also through Wi-Fi, making it perfect for people whose TVs are located in a basement or place in their home that has minimal sun exposure.
Lastly, you can also consider committing to the Samsung ecosystem as a whole, so you can enjoy the benefits of an integrated smart home experience.