5 Hidden Features You Might Not Be Using On Your Samsung Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2022, Straits Research claimed that the global smart TV market size is expected to reach $489 billion by 2031. While there are thousands of smart TV manufacturers vying to be top of mind for the average consumer, there is one that is leading the pack: Samsung.

In Q1 2023, global research firm Omdia reported that Samsung Electronic Co. held its position as the world's top TV manufacturer, according to KED Global. With a 32.1% market share in terms of value, KED Global notes that Samsung's dominance can be attributed to its premium and ultra-large models, which have successfully captured half of the 80-inch or larger audience. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Samsung doubled down on size during the CES 2024.

In 2011, Samsung introduced its first Smart TV, which opened up the possibilities of "Smart Lifestyle" for its customers. In the years that followed, it became responsible for launching pioneering technology like the world's first curved UHD TV, The Frame, the 8K TV, and more.

While most people already know about the more popular features, such as internet connectivity, built-in streaming, and app integration, your Samsung smart TV may have a few more tricks up its sleeve. Here are some hidden features on Samsung smart TVs that may not be in your radar just yet.