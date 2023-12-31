What You Need To Know Before Purchasing A Curved TV

In the early to mid-2010s, entertainment engineers were on the hunt for the new hotness. 3D TVs were a bust, and the cultural zeitgeist was turning more toward overall picture quality than weird gimmicks. So, the million-dollar question was this: what can you do to a TV to make the picture quality better, beyond improving the internal function of the screen? The answer they landed on was to curve the screen. Thus, the curved TV was born. Did it work? Eh ... not really.

After an initial novelty period around 2013, the interest in curved TVs petered out pretty quickly, due in no small part to the exorbitant price of many curved sets. After falling out of focus for a few years, though, the remaining curved TVs on the market have dropped substantially in price, to the point that you can get one for around the same price as a modern 4K TV, maybe even less. Before you jump on the first curved TV you see, though, we should quickly cover what the actual intent of the curved view was, and whether or not it works.