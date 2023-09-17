The Best Curved TVs On The Market Now: Our Top Picks & Recommendations
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the years, TVs have improved upon display technology, color accuracy and quality, and form factor. While most TVs sport a slim, flat form factor, some TVs out there have a curved form factor that can be more immersive because of how it handles reflections differently. Because of its unique angling, a curved TV is one of the best TVs you can buy for gaming. In many ways, searching for the best curved TV is a similar process to searching for any TV. When looking for the best TV for your home, you'll want to pay close attention to the TV's resolution, refresh rate, and picture quality.
You should invest in at least a 4K or UHD resolution because 1080p is almost outdated now, and 4K/UHD is increasingly affordable. Then, the TV's refresh rate should fall between 60Hz and 120Hz; if you plan to play games on your TV, it's worth splurging on a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, stutter-free input.
When it comes to picture quality, you'll want to pay attention to how the TV handles contrast, brightness, and color accuracy. Are colors vibrant or overly saturated? Although it's not always possible, you should try to look at TVs in person so you can analyze the picture up close and not simply rely on the manufacturer's product listing.
Let's jump into how we selected these three great curved TVs and which would be the best pick for you.
How We Selected the Best Curved TVs
Selecting the best curved TV proved to be an easy task because there are only three curved TVs you can buy new. There are plenty of other great curved TVs you can buy used, but we can't recommend these because there's no way to know the seller's reputation or whether the TV will consistently be available.
Two of the TVs we selected were from one of the best major TV brands: Samsung. Because of the technology involved in bending a screen and producing a quality image, a curved TV is harder to get right than a flat TV. Samsung has refined its techniques with multiple curved models to date, and the two Samsung TVs on this list are the best the company has ever had to offer.
LG is another fantastic TV brand in general, with a great balance between high-quality tech and an affordable price point. The curved TV we chose from LG for this list incorporates stunning, vivid OLED display technology, so the picture is absolutely gorgeous. The OLED display makes it a costly investment, but it's an awesome pick for gamers who want the most immersive experience.
If you're looking into a curved TV for gaming, you might want to consider checking out an affordable gaming monitor instead. A curved monitor can be smaller than a curved TV, making it perfect for a desk or small console setup.
Best Overall: Samsung TU8300 65-inch 4K TV
For most people, Samsung's 65-inch TU8300 model is the best curved TV. The refresh rate is slightly lower than we'd like to see at 60Hz, but this TV features a stunning 4K resolution, HDR 10+, and a bright, edge-lit LED display panel. Plus, Samsung's TU8300 TV features automatic depth-enhancing technology, which optimizes contrast across multiple zones within the picture to create a more immersive viewing experience.
This TV comes equipped with Samsung's proprietary Tizen smart platform, three HDMI inputs, two USB ports, one Composite Video input, one DVI input, an RF Antenna input, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Buy Samsung's 65-inch TU8300 TV from Best Buy for $649.99.
Best Premium: LG Flex OLED 42-inch 4K TV
Everything about LG's 42-inch Flex TV screams luxury. For its high price tag, you'll get beautiful OLED display technology, a 4K resolution, a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).
This TV features the webOS smart platform and built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Ethernet connections, and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Then, there are plenty of inputs, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, an HDMI ARC channel, three USB ports (two of which are USB 2.0), an RF Antenna input, and a Digital Optical Audio output.
Purchase the LG Flex OLED TV from Best Buy or LG's website for $2,499.99, or snag it for about $150 less on Amazon.
Best Value: Samsung TU8300 55-inch 4K TV
If you're looking for a smaller curved TV or the cheapest option you can buy new, check out the 55-inch version of Samsung's TU8300 TV. You'll get the same great benefits of the 65-inch version, just in a smaller form factor.
With the TU8300 TV, you'll experience a crisp 4K resolution, HDR10+ technology, and automatic depth enhancement to create a more immersive picture with optimized contrast. This TV is equipped with Samsung's proprietary Tizen smart platform, three HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, an RF Antenna input, a Composite Video input, and a DVI input. It also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.
Buy the 55-inch Samsung TU8300 curved TV from Best Buy or Amazon for $500.