Every Major Smart TV OS Ranked Worst To Best (Based On Features)

If you don't have a smart TV by now, you're either the last holdout amongst your friends or a bona fide television luddite. As of May 2024, nearly 80% of all households in the U.S. had a smart TV.

Smart TVs have revolutionized home entertainment, eliminating the need for external streaming devices and offering a seamless, internet-connected viewing experience. At the heart of every Smart TV lies its operating system (OS): the software that determines what the user interface looks like, not to mention app availability and overall functionality.

With so many options available, choosing the best Smart TV OS can be an overwhelming thing. Some prioritize ease of use, while others boast extensive app libraries or advanced smart home integration. For your sake, we've evaluated the top smart TV operating systems on the market today based on their unique features, app support, and overall user experience.