10 Of The Best Roku TVs To Consider In 2025
After years of researching, writing about, and using electronics, I've done my fair share of Roku TV shopping. Although I generally have a budget in mind, I also won't deny my family the indulgence of an 85-inch TV that takes up most of one living room wall. That unique set of circumstances led me to comparison shop for a new TV in 2024 and as a result, I came up with this list of Roku TVs to consider in 2025.
Roku TVs are not without their problems, but after owning at least four of them in the past 10 years, I wouldn't buy anything else. The best Roku TVs include the highest and most-rated models across various sizes, features, and price points.
Interestingly, some of the best-selling Roku TVs are affordable LED options despite OLED offering a crisper picture. This list doesn't discriminate but focuses on the best, according to customers, Roku TVs on Amazon and at Walmart. Some Roku-equipped TV brands are not included because of a mix of low reviews and lack of availability (what TV manufacturer only makes two sizes of TVs?!). Stay tuned after the list for more on the methodology behind these picks.
TCL 40-Inch LED Roku TV
As the (somewhat embarrassed) owner of an 85-inch and a handful of 32-inch TCL Roku TVs, TCL's 40-inch model is my top pick for both budget and performance. Although our household's 32-inch TVs are still performing admirably after over seven years of ownership, a slightly larger size would be ideal in most living rooms.
At the same time, 85 inches is excessive in most homes unless you live in a mansion. Rather than choosing a TV that takes up an entire wall and dominates the living room (like mine), consider the newest and highest, most-rated TCL model on Amazon. That would be the 40-inch TCL LED Roku TV. The sweet spot is probably somewhere between 40 and 60 inches, making this budget-friendly model an excellent option for most scenarios.
With over 2,000 ratings on Amazon, TCL's 40-inch LED TV is the most beloved by consumers, and it's compatible with most voice assistants. TCL also says it's in the top two for global TV brands, which doesn't surprise me – who doesn't love a deal? Speaking of deals, Amazon has this TV for about $160, depending on promos and sales.
As much as I love our TCL TVs, the only problem I've encountered is that we beat our Roku remotes to death after five years. That might just be us, but whatever make or model Roku TV you choose, it's good to know what remotes will work with your Roku TV.
TCL 43-Inch UHD LED Roku TV
It's true that TCL TVs are known for being inexpensive, but I wouldn't call them cheap. Despite the budget-friendliness, I've never had a performance issue with a TCL TV, and upgrading from an Emerson TV with a Roku streaming stick to a TCL with Roku built-in eliminated device overheating issues that sometimes ruined our TV-watching experience. Thus, if I were in the market for a reasonably-sized TV, TCL's 43-inch model would be another to consider. The TCL 43-Inch UHD Roku TV is Walmart's highest-rated among TCL TVs, again not surprising given its relative affordability, especially for this size.
Most of the Roku TVs on our list happen to be standard LED options, with a resolution of 1080 pixels. There's nothing wrong with 1080p — that's Full HD, so high definition — but there are some classes above HD. Case in point: TCL's 43-inch UHD LED model.
UHD standards for Ultra HD, so while Full HD is good, UHD has four times the resolution, per TCL. TCL says that UHD enhances HD programming, so the bottom line is that you should be able to enjoy an amazing picture on this model (and models in this class at different sizes).
The best part of the whole package is that if you buy the TV from Walmart where it has over 33,000 positive ratings, it's only about $200. Shopping at Walmart may also be convenient since shipping a TV can involve some logistic issues.
Roku 65-Inch Pro Series QLED Roku TV
Roku TVs are some of the best Roku TV brands worth buying, based on user reviews, but the brand offers three different classes of TVs at different price points. Based on the comparison tool on Roku's website, the Roku Pro line has the most features (plus the best reviews on the Roku site). Roku Plus offers middling features, and the Roku Select line is the most affordable, sans the bells and whistles of the other options.
Walmart's highest-rated Roku TV Pro model is a big one, the Roku 65-Inch Pro Series QLED Roku TV. If you're the type of consumer who is unconcerned about acronyms, just know that the Pro Series offers a picture that improves over LED functionality. The Pro Series QLED TV also has a refresh rate higher than most TV models (the standard is 60Hz across the TVs on our list unless otherwise noted).
With that 120Hz refresh rate, the Roku Pro TV might be a cheaper Samsung alternative with comparable smoothness and clean transitions. This model also offers QLED, an LED technology that brings the display closer to looking like an OLED.
OLED displays consume less power than LEDs, but they have their own set of problems. For example, the potential for burn-in, where an image is basically burnt onto the screen, is higher with OLED. Thus, QLED might be a good middle ground if you want high performance but at a lower expense than OLED.
Roku 50-Inch Select Series Roku TV
Perhaps unsurprisingly, amid Roku's much-acclaimed line of TVs, Amazon customers rated the Roku 55-Inch Select Series Roku TV the highest. As noted, the Select series is the most affordable in Roku's lineup, but that doesn't mean you're compromising essential functionality or quality — or your budget.
Roku's 50-inch TV has over 2,500 ratings on Amazon, so consumers seem to like the size and features. Plus, even though this is the bargain option in the lineup, the Select series TV has UHD, just like the TCL TV that bragged about having four times the resolution of HD. The refresh rate is average (60Hz), but it shouldn't lag for most casual TV watchers.
A 55-inch TV is getting up there in size, so this model is a bit heavy and its depth is a max of about 10 inches. Customers on Amazon were mostly thrilled with the value of this TV (the price point is about $250), especially given how crisp the picture is. Plus, while every Roku-equipped smart TV comes with a Roku remote, Roku-branded TVs have voice-control remotes (and a lost remote finding function).
If you do want the full-on home theater experience, you may want to consider adding sound equipment. One potential con of buying an inexpensive TV is that the sound quality might not match the picture. In that case, a highly-rated Amazon pick like the Polk Audio Signa S2 Sound Bar is an easy solution.
Westinghouse 24-Inch LED HD Roku TV
The newest, most- and highest-reviewed Roku TV from the brand on Amazon is the Westinghouse 24-inch LED HD model. This could be the perfect pick if you're looking for an inexpensive TV for a small space. Along with brands like TCL, Onn., and Hisense, Westinghouse is one of the most budget-friendly TV brands, and the 24-inch model is only about $125 on Amazon.
At this size and price point, you do lose a bit of performance, with the pixels dropping to 720p, but on a smaller screen, that likely won't be much of an issue. Westinghouse Roku TVs are compatible with voice assistants, just like other Roku models, and fit in places where most bigger TVs won't. In fact, one highlight from Amazon consumer reviews (the 24-inch TV has over 1,800 ratings) is that a 24-inch class is perfect for RVs and campers.
Westinghouse also manufactures different Roku TVs in different sizes, but its range is narrower than that of my favorite brand (TCL) and Roku's range. Thus, Westinghouse is a bit lower on the list, but it still has TV sizes between 24 and 65 inches, with its smallest TVs starting at around $90 at various retailers.
Even the biggest size, however, is still affordable; 65-inch Westinghouse models are available online for about $300. TV size and price is dependent on features, of course, and the 24-inch model has the lowest visual specs, so it might not be perfect for you if you're used to 4K.
Westinghouse 32-Inch HD LED Roku TV
Another great Roku TV pick for a bedroom-size TV is Walmart's highest-rated Westinghouse model. The Westinghouse 32-Inch HD Roku TV packs some powerful features into a smaller package and with a price tag of only $140.
A major highlight of this Westinghouse model is that the TV has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is practically unheard of at this price point. Again, 60Hz is the standard, so at 240Hz, you're likely to notice the picture being much smoother. The resolution is only slightly higher than the standard 1080p (at 1366), but all together, in a 32-inch class package, it's not bad.
With over 8,500 ratings, it seems most Walmart shoppers agree that Westinghouse is a good buy, with most reviews mentioning how great the picture is and how easy the TV is to assemble and get running. After that, price was the next highlight, followed by features and quality. Overall, Westinghouse offers plenty of affordable Roku TVs to choose from, and I'd highly recommend a 32-inch if you're the type of person who looks at refresh ratse and wants the absolute highest possible.
Casual viewers can't really go wrong either because, as you'll see in the last few recommendations, this is the best-rated, most widely rated, and highest-spec 32-inch TV on our list. To be fair, there are more frequently reviewed models with great features, and Westinghouse does attract some less-than-stellar reviews, but on the whole, I would feel good buying one.
Hisense 40-Inch LED Roku TV
Hisense TVs have just as broad a range of size offerings as TCL, but the price point stretches a bit higher, meaning Hisense isn't in my tippy-top recommendations. However, I don't think buying a Hisense TV is a bad move, especially after looking at consumer feedback on the 40-inch TV.
The most widely rated and highest-reviewed Hisense TV on Amazon is the Hisense 40-Inch LED Roku TV. The 40-inch class TV has all the standard specs you want — 60Hz refresh rate, 1080p, voice remote control — and it's compatible with Alexa. However, Hisense doesn't state that it's compatible with other voice assistants, and there are some low lights based on the over 8,900 Amazon reviews.
A handful of negative reviews suggest this TV has a fair bit of lag, but most complaints center on lag time when using the remote rather than the picture or sound lagging. It's possible that could be a remote issue, but it's still worth mentioning, as the rest of the reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
For the money, a 40-inch Hisense TV isn't a bad buy, and despite some complaints and a higher price ceiling for bigger TVs, this model did get more ratings (and more consistently positive ones) than the last Roku TV recommendation.
Hisense 58-Inch UHD LED Roku TV
If you have your heart set on a very large TV for your media room or living area, you might want to consider the largest and best-rated TV on our list. Walmart's highest-rated Hisense TV is the 58-Inch UHD LED Roku TV. With over 24,600 ratings, this model earns a 4.4 and receives the most kudos for picture quality and price. Overall quality is also a sticking point, with sound coming in hot, too.
Hisense doesn't go overboard with the refresh rate on its 58-inch TV, so it's the standard 60Hz, but the resolution is 4K UHD, 2160p. That might be why so many consumers are thrilled with the picture, especially because the model is $300 or less (at the time of publication, it was only $250).
Hisense also boasts that the TV has Dolby Vision HDR, which enhances contrast, plus it upscales the picture, so, in theory, the shows and movies you love will look even better than they did on your last TV.
There are some finer details to consider, too, like the fact that Hisense says it has a variable refresh rate under its gaming setting. The idea is that you'll achieve a smoother gaming experience thanks to those variable settings, which include an auto-low latency mode.
Finally, the sound might enhance the viewing experience more than other models we've looked at; DTS Studio Sound is also onboard and promises a "crisp and immersive" audio experience.
Onn. 32-Inch LED Roku TV
Onn. TVs are a Walmart exclusive, which might involve a negative connotation. After all, Walmart is probably best known for its budget buys, but in this case, that's not a bad thing.
The best-reviewed model from Walmart is the Onn. 32-Inch LED Roku TV, and at under $100, even consumers on a budget can enjoy their favorite media. Like other smaller TV classes, this 32-inch model is only 720p, but again, at that size, resolution won't be a make-or-break feature.
Onn. also has a range of other size class TVs, from 24 to 75 inches, with the biggest only running about $450 (again at Walmart). Apart from price, the biggest selling point with Onn. is how many people have bought these TVs and loved them.
At Walmart, the 32-inch class Onn. TV has over 46,800 ratings, and price is the number-one mentioned perk. After that, consumers praise the picture quality, then ease of installation and overall quality. Sound gets a follow-up mention, and plenty of consumers also liked that they could order their TV online and pick it up the same day or just drop by Walmart and shop in-store. With all of those positives, you might wonder why Onn. TVs are so far down on our list.
The primary reason is that the reviews are limited to only Walmart because that's the only retailer that stocks them. Thus, we're not getting a great sample of reviews from a diverse audience.
Onn. 50-Inch UHD LED Roku TV
The last of our best Roku TVs to consider buying in 2025 is Walmart's next highest-rated Onn. model. The Onn. 50-Inch UHD LED Roku TV offers the same budget-friendly price tag as the smaller model (relative to its size), but the picture is, based on reviews and specs, even better.
The 50-inch TV has 4K, which means 2160p resolution, similar to Hisense's similarly sized TV. Voice assistant compatibility and great picture are some highlights based on the many reviews on this model, plus Dolby Audio promises "crystal clear sound."
According to the over 31,000 ratings, price is again a highlight, while the picture is the next most-mentioned (in a positive light) item. Features and quality are highly rated, but there's some discord over the sound quality.
While most reviews rate the sound positively, a large fraction of consumers complained about it, suggesting that you might do well to buy this TV for the visual specifications, then buy a sound bar with the money you saved on it. Speaking of saving money, you can snag an Onn. 50-inch class Roku TV for about $200 at Walmart.
At this size TV, Onn.'s promise of lifelike color and detail seems reliable, so we've only bumped it down on the list due to the comparative lack of high-level specs (like refresh rate) and limited availability via Walmart only.
Methodology
Our methodology began with sourcing only those TVs Roku lists as being actual Roku-endorsed ones on its website. That limits the brands we included, plus we selected only those with more than a handful of models available.
Low-rated brands are not included, which means JVC, Proscan, Sharp, and Philips Roku TVs didn't make the cut because, overall, they either lacked the volume of reviews or a high enough rating (say, 4.4 stars or above) to rank. Thus, we have only chosen models highly (and widely) rated on Amazon and Walmart, selecting two top-performing models for each brand.
Essentially, we have one best-rated from Amazon and one best-rated from Walmart, except for the Walmart-exclusive brand "Onn."