10 Of The Best Roku TVs To Consider In 2025

After years of researching, writing about, and using electronics, I've done my fair share of Roku TV shopping. Although I generally have a budget in mind, I also won't deny my family the indulgence of an 85-inch TV that takes up most of one living room wall. That unique set of circumstances led me to comparison shop for a new TV in 2024 and as a result, I came up with this list of Roku TVs to consider in 2025.

Roku TVs are not without their problems, but after owning at least four of them in the past 10 years, I wouldn't buy anything else. The best Roku TVs include the highest and most-rated models across various sizes, features, and price points.

Interestingly, some of the best-selling Roku TVs are affordable LED options despite OLED offering a crisper picture. This list doesn't discriminate but focuses on the best, according to customers, Roku TVs on Amazon and at Walmart. Some Roku-equipped TV brands are not included because of a mix of low reviews and lack of availability (what TV manufacturer only makes two sizes of TVs?!). Stay tuned after the list for more on the methodology behind these picks.

