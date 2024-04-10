Roku's New 120Hz TV Might Be The Cheaper Samsung Frame Alternative You've Been Waiting For

Television technology has come leaps and bounds since cathode-ray tubes mounted in heavy wooden consoles brought us images of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon in 1969. As streaming TV began to replace over-the-air and cable programming for many households, Roku has built itself as a major player in the industry. Roku began in 2002 and has since sold more than 10 million streaming devices, including smart TVs, which it started distributing a decade ago.

Those first Roku TVs were built by and Hisense and TCL, which makes its self-branded 6 series in sizes up to 75 inches. Roku announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it would soon release a new in-house line of QLED smart TVs. Like Roku's other devices, its Pro series will allow you to access any of SlashGear's top five streaming services, along with dozens more. Those devices have officially arrived, and you can visit Roku's website to see just where you can buy one.