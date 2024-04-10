Roku's New 120Hz TV Might Be The Cheaper Samsung Frame Alternative You've Been Waiting For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Television technology has come leaps and bounds since cathode-ray tubes mounted in heavy wooden consoles brought us images of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon in 1969. As streaming TV began to replace over-the-air and cable programming for many households, Roku has built itself as a major player in the industry. Roku began in 2002 and has since sold more than 10 million streaming devices, including smart TVs, which it started distributing a decade ago.
Those first Roku TVs were built by and Hisense and TCL, which makes its self-branded 6 series in sizes up to 75 inches. Roku announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it would soon release a new in-house line of QLED smart TVs. Like Roku's other devices, its Pro series will allow you to access any of SlashGear's top five streaming services, along with dozens more. Those devices have officially arrived, and you can visit Roku's website to see just where you can buy one.
A 120Hz refresh rate for big-screen gaming
Samsung also presented the newest version of its Frame smart TV at CES, but the Roku Pro Series could put a dent in the more expensive Frame's sales. The Roku Pro Series will feature Variable Refresh Rate support to a maximum of 120Hz, along with Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gaming. Like the Frame, the Roku Pro Series will allow you to display high-resolution artwork on its mini-LED backlit screen.
The Pro series is now available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, all of which come with Roku's Smart Picture feature. This technology automatically adjusts display settings to match ambient light conditions and screen content. Pro series TVs also come with Dolby Vision IQ picture and Dolby Atmos sound for theater-quality movie viewing. Sound is distributed via the Soundstage audio array, which includes side speakers and can be wirelessly integrated with 4.1 surround sound systems.
Roku pro series rechargeable, backlit remotes are voice-controlled and can be located by pressing a button on the console. Pro series TVs are also compatible with Apple AirPlay, Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home systems. They are currently available at Best Buy for $899.99 for the 55 inch, $1199.99 for the 65 inch, and $1,699 for the 75 inch.