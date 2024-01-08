Samsung's Frame TV Got Even Better At CES 2024, But It's No Longer The Weirdest Product

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung is refreshing the Frame, its line-up of wall art TVs that look more like paintings, and even offer the flexibility of customizable bezels to go with their techno-artistic charade. The updated models revealed at CES 2024 don't try to push the innovation envelope in terms of generational hardware upgrades, but they bring more content to please the art-inclined buyers.

The company has added more artistic pieces to the Samsung Art Store, picked up from a collection of the world's most well-known classic and contemporary artists as well as museums like the famed Louvre. The gallery now includes more than 2,500 pieces, neatly categorized into curated collections covering themes such as geometry, summer, wildlife, and books to name a few.

Moreover, Samsung is adding a new energy-saving feature that dials down the refresh rate down to 60Hz when the user is not watching content but the screen is showing a still artsy picture. However, this feature is only available for models with 55-inch or larger screen sizes. That's because only the Frame TV variants with a screen size of 55+ inches support a 120Hz refresh rate.