Samsung's Frame TV Got Even Better At CES 2024, But It's No Longer The Weirdest Product
Samsung is refreshing the Frame, its line-up of wall art TVs that look more like paintings, and even offer the flexibility of customizable bezels to go with their techno-artistic charade. The updated models revealed at CES 2024 don't try to push the innovation envelope in terms of generational hardware upgrades, but they bring more content to please the art-inclined buyers.
The company has added more artistic pieces to the Samsung Art Store, picked up from a collection of the world's most well-known classic and contemporary artists as well as museums like the famed Louvre. The gallery now includes more than 2,500 pieces, neatly categorized into curated collections covering themes such as geometry, summer, wildlife, and books to name a few.
Moreover, Samsung is adding a new energy-saving feature that dials down the refresh rate down to 60Hz when the user is not watching content but the screen is showing a still artsy picture. However, this feature is only available for models with 55-inch or larger screen sizes. That's because only the Frame TV variants with a screen size of 55+ inches support a 120Hz refresh rate.
The most intriguing product from Samsung
The slick Frame TV is a showcase of Samsung pushing the boundaries of minimalist lifestyle design into its consumer tech products. It stands out as an oddity, aesthetically, that is. But the company is now pushing the same formula into audio gear, and the result is a new called Music Frame. Technically, it's the Samsung HW-LS60D.
Imagine the Frame TV aesthetics but for a speaker. Samsung says it's "the world's first customizable and personalized wireless speaker with a built-in IoT hub. It's quite versatile, too. On its own, it's a wireless speaker that can be paired with a phone or PC over Bluetooth. But there is more to it. It can even create a digital print of photos on an acrylic plate with a matte finish on top.
It can also be connected to a Samsung TV to enhance the audio output. Depending on the existing audio configuration, it can double as a subwoofer and rear speaker, as well. The company has fitted a pair of tweeters, woofers, and mid-drivers. Samsung has also deployed its Samsung SpaceFit tech that can sense the environment, which allows the Music Frame to automatically adjust audio output.