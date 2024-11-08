The 5 Best Roku TV Brands Worth Buying In 2024 (According To Reviews)
Roku was originally planned to be a set-top streaming device owned and made by Netflix to exclusively stream Netflix content, which was originally only possible through web browsers. The company ended up being spun off into its own independent entity, which then created the first-ever purpose-built TV OS — the technology that allows a TV set to become an Internet-enabled device with limitless apps, content availability, and other hidden Roku features you might not even know about. In 2008, Roku launched its first streaming player and transformed the way many of us now watch TV shows and movies.
The rest of the industry had to quickly evolve to offer customers the convenient features that a Roku device does, and the era of the Smart TV began. Many companies have developed their own TV operating systems to compete with Roku, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google Android TV. Some television manufacturers have kept their options open by offering different products with different platforms built in. Conversely, Roku also eventually began making and selling its own TVs, no longer relying on other brands to carry the Roku OS. Now, if you prefer to use Roku technology for streaming, you don't necessarily have to use a device such as the Roku Express 4K, but can instead opt for a Roku TV.
Of course, there are some other companies that still manufacture high-quality Roku TVs as well. Here are the five best Roku TV brands worth buying, according to reviews. You can find more information on how these brands were evaluated at the end of this list.
Roku
Not only does Roku make their own TVs that come preloaded with Roku OS, but there seems to be a general consensus among reviewers that — at the moment — Roku is the best brand for Roku TVs. Both ZDNet and Best Buy have Roku at the top of their respective lists of best Roku TVs, for example, while CNET named Roku as its best mid-priced option with Roku OS. Multiple Roku TVs are also highly recommended by Consumer Reports.
Roku makes TVs at different price points that offer varying levels of quality and features so that a wide range of customers can take advantage of its products. Higher-end shoppers can opt for the Pro Series, which offers top-quality visuals with a QLED display, among other features. A more affordable option is Roku's Select Series, which was named the "best budget Roku TV" by ZDNet.
Since it costs a lot less than other Roku TVs, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Roku Select Series has some shortcomings when compared to the Roku Pro Series and Roku Plus Series, such as the lack of full-array LED backlighting with local dimming. However, it does include 4K resolution with HDR10+ color and contrast, automatic brightness, and an enhanced voice remote to navigate the Roku OS. The Select Series comes in five sizes ranging between 43 inches and 75 inches. People who buy the TVs don't seem to regret the decision, as the mid-sze 55-inch Roku Select has a strong 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score on Best Buy's website, across nearly 1,000 reviews.
The 55-inch Roku Select Series TV is priced at Best Buy for $329.99, though it is currently available for $299.99.
Hisense
Beyond Roku itself, one of the best Roku TV brands is Hisense, which makes televisions for a number of competitor platforms as well, including Fire TV and Android TV. In its list of the best Roku TVs of 2024, ZDNet named the Hisense R6 its "best 65-inch Roku TV" after testing and researching several different options. If you're looking for a smaller display, I can personally confirm that the 55-inch Hisense R6 is a great Roku TV — I've been using it in my living room for the past two years, and it's served me very well for both streaming and gaming.
Like the Roku Pro Series, the Hisense R6 offers Dolby Vision, while its DTS Studio Sound is good enough to eschew the need for a soundbar. Some of the apps can be wonky, though that may not be the TV's fault — I've especially had trouble with the Paramount+ app over the years. For a time, I would have to reset my TV at least once a week, though it's been a long time since I've needed to do that, so it looks like a software update fixed whatever the issue was.
Features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant devices, as well as the ability to use the Roku app on your smartphone or tablet as an additional remote, —which has come in handy when the actual Roku remote buries itself deep in the sofa cushions. Hisense also makes more affordable Roku TVs that sport fewer pixels, such as the Hisense 32-Inch Class A4 HD Smart Roku TV, which maxes out at 720p resolution. The Hisense 50-inch R6 4K Smart Roku TV is available from Amazon for $350.
TCL
After testing many different models, CNET named the TCL 6-Series Roku TV as its Editor's Choice for 2024, as well as naming the TCL 4-Series its best budget Roku TV. Of course, being the best comes with a price — literally — with some of these sets costing well over $1,000, depending on the size of the display. TCL even makes the R648, a 65-inch Roku TV with 8K resolution equipped with mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR and a gorgeous edge-to-edge glass design. With 8K TVs still being relatively new and possibly not even worth it if you don't have the 8K content to watch, you may not want to spend the $2,199 for such a device.
However, TCL also makes a more budget-friendly Roku TV with its S4 class. One downside is that the Roku-powered S4 has fewer size options than those equipped with Fire TV or Google TV, which can be frustrating if you're looking for a larger display. The TCL S4 Class Roku TV comes in only two models: 43-inch and 50-inch. Just because it costs a lot less than the S6 doesn't keep you from getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound. It also comes equipped with auto game mode, direct LED backlight, dynamic contrast, several HDMI and USB inputs, including one eARC port, and a metal bezel-less design.
The TCL 50-inch Class S4 4K Roku TV has a list price of $349 on Amazon. The 43-inch model goes for $279.
Westinghouse
The Westinghouse Electric Corporation has been manufacturing electronics and industrial products since 1886. It's produced everything from steam turbines, to nuclear equipment, to kitchen appliances, and even owned the CBS network at one point. Nearly 140 years after its founding, Westinghouse is still going strong, and one of its many current products includes smart TVs. One of the highest-rated Roku TVs on Amazon is the Westinghouse 42-inch Full HD Smart Roku TV, which has a solid 4.5 out of 5 average customer score, based on over 600 user reviews.
That model doesn't have 4K resolution, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you, though if you're not the type of eagle-eyed viewer looking to cram as many pixels into the display as possible, it's a great, affordable choice. In SlashGear's comparison of Google TV versus Roku TV for 2024, we noted that Roku has better simple options, so Westinghouse's Full HD Roku TV might be perfect for the no-frills crowd. Westinghouse does make 4K options for Roku fans as well, however. The Westinghouse 4K UHD TV comes with either a 43-inch or 50-inch display, as well as in a standard model or sleeker (and slightly pricier) edgeless design. It features HDR10 and a push-to-talk Roku voice remote, among other features.
The Westinghouse 42-inch 1080p Full HD Roku TV retails for $189 on Amazon, though it's currently available for $179
RCA
RCA was once one of the biggest names in home entertainment. While it's currently not as dominant as it used to be, it still makes several high-quality smart TVs. When it comes to Roku TVs, RCA is also one of the highest-rated brands according to Amazon user reviews. The RCA 720p Roku Smart LED TV has a 4.4 out of 5 overall user score based on over 1,600 customer ratings.
While the resolution isn't even full HD and maxes out at 720p, this can still be a great choice if you're looking for a small TV for the kitchen or a child's bedroom and prefer the Roku interface to others. It's also wall mountable and includes three HDMI ports and various audio options. So, while it's light on pixels, it's still very much a modern, smart TV. RCA does make 4K UHD Roku TVs as well, though they're currently harder to come by and cost notably more. The 65-inch model, for example, is priced around $638.
How these Roku TV brands were evaluated
In composing this list, we looked at many expert reviews that have tested different models, in order to not just evaluate the Roku TVs recommended here but also compare and contrast them to leading competitors. The user reviews used for this list were sourced from both Amazon and Best Buy, as well as the individual manufacturer websites. This large customer base makes it easier to evaluate overall user ratings, as any fake reviews or outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have much less impact on the average score, making it a more accurate metric to go by.
The recommended TVs on this list all have positive customer scores based on hundreds, if not thousands of user reviews, as well as high marks from leading industry experts.