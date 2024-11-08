The 5 Best Roku TV Brands Worth Buying In 2024 (According To Reviews)

Roku was originally planned to be a set-top streaming device owned and made by Netflix to exclusively stream Netflix content, which was originally only possible through web browsers. The company ended up being spun off into its own independent entity, which then created the first-ever purpose-built TV OS — the technology that allows a TV set to become an Internet-enabled device with limitless apps, content availability, and other hidden Roku features you might not even know about. In 2008, Roku launched its first streaming player and transformed the way many of us now watch TV shows and movies.

Advertisement

The rest of the industry had to quickly evolve to offer customers the convenient features that a Roku device does, and the era of the Smart TV began. Many companies have developed their own TV operating systems to compete with Roku, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google Android TV. Some television manufacturers have kept their options open by offering different products with different platforms built in. Conversely, Roku also eventually began making and selling its own TVs, no longer relying on other brands to carry the Roku OS. Now, if you prefer to use Roku technology for streaming, you don't necessarily have to use a device such as the Roku Express 4K, but can instead opt for a Roku TV.

Advertisement

Of course, there are some other companies that still manufacture high-quality Roku TVs as well. Here are the five best Roku TV brands worth buying, according to reviews. You can find more information on how these brands were evaluated at the end of this list.