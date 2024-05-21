Will A Universal Remote Work With Your Roku TV?

All Roku TVs and streaming players come with a remote, but the model you get will depend on the device. If you end up misplacing or damaging your remote, you can always control your Roku device with the smartphone app instead. Alternatively, you can buy a replacement from Roku, with prices ranging between $10 and $30, depending on the model. It's worth noting that some Roku devices only work with specific remotes, so you'll need to check your device compatibility before buying a replacement. Additionally, a Roku remote can only pair with one Roku device at a time, so even if you have a second Roku TV or player, you'll need to purchase a separate remote.

While Roku remotes only work with Roku systems, the opposite isn't true. Roku TVs and streaming devices are compatible with a wide range of universal remotes, so if you have one on hand, you can use it instead of purchasing a new remote. Roku devices work with some of the best universal remote brands, including GE, RCA, Inteset, onn., Xbox One, and Logitech Harmony. In addition to universal remotes, you can also use the remote that came with your cable or satellite box. Supported providers include AT&T DirecTV, DISH network, Google Fiber, Spectrum, TiVo, and Xfinity, among others.