Will A Universal Remote Work With Your Roku TV?
All Roku TVs and streaming players come with a remote, but the model you get will depend on the device. If you end up misplacing or damaging your remote, you can always control your Roku device with the smartphone app instead. Alternatively, you can buy a replacement from Roku, with prices ranging between $10 and $30, depending on the model. It's worth noting that some Roku devices only work with specific remotes, so you'll need to check your device compatibility before buying a replacement. Additionally, a Roku remote can only pair with one Roku device at a time, so even if you have a second Roku TV or player, you'll need to purchase a separate remote.
While Roku remotes only work with Roku systems, the opposite isn't true. Roku TVs and streaming devices are compatible with a wide range of universal remotes, so if you have one on hand, you can use it instead of purchasing a new remote. Roku devices work with some of the best universal remote brands, including GE, RCA, Inteset, onn., Xbox One, and Logitech Harmony. In addition to universal remotes, you can also use the remote that came with your cable or satellite box. Supported providers include AT&T DirecTV, DISH network, Google Fiber, Spectrum, TiVo, and Xfinity, among others.
How to program a universal remote to control a Roku device
It's worth noting that your universal, cable, or satellite remote may not replicate all the buttons of your Roku remote. Depending on the model, you might get basic or expanded support. Basic button support includes controls for power, volume, and input, while expanded support adds controls like up, down, back, forward, home, replay, play/pause, options, and scan.
The specific steps to program a universal remote vary by brand, but they're broadly the same. Once you're ready to set up a universal remote with your Roku device, go to Roku's website and make a note of the codes provided for your universal remote. Next, follow these steps to connect the remote:
-
Power on your Roku device and TV.
-
Press and hold the setup button on the remote.
-
Select the device you want to program. In this case, choose TV.
-
Enter the remote code.
If your remote has a setup light, the LED should stop blinking when the correct code is entered. On a universal remote like RCA, you'll need to press and hold the TV button to begin the setup process, and keep holding down the button while you enter the code.