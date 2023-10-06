How To Program A GE Universal Remote (Even Without Codes)

You can benefit from a universal remote if you have multiple devices powering your entertainment setup, as you won't need to fumble with many controllers. The GE universal remote is one of the most popular of these remotes, as it can connect to almost anything from Blu-ray players, smart TVs, and big-name television brands such as Sony and Samsung. However, this controller can only connect to a set number of devices simultaneously. If you are having trouble connecting to a new device, this may be what's causing your issue. If you are unsure if the device cap has been met, you can sever all the connections by resetting the controller.

To reset the controller to factory settings, follow these steps:

Hold the Setup button down until the red indicator light on the controller shines, then release it. Press the Mute button once. Push the #0 key on the controller.

The red light will then flash twice to signify the controller has reset. If the light does not show up, your controller may be faulty, or you need to replace your batteries.