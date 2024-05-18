Are Universal Remotes Really Universal, And How Do They Work?

Between juggling remotes for TVs, surround systems, cable boxes, streaming devices, and more, it's easy to become overwhelmed or lose track of them. Whether they slip between the cushions on your sofa or get lost somewhere else, remotes can easily wander astray, and keeping track of all of them can easily become next to impossible. Luckily, there's a convenient solution: universal remotes.

As the name suggests, these remotes are designed to work with any device, allowing you to manage many utilities from different brands and manufacturers. Lots of universal remotes come with special features like glow-in-the-dark buttons and battery backup so you don't lose your settings when you change the batteries.

Today's universal remotes don't just control your entertainment systems. Some of them can also control smart home devices. So, as you're flipping through channels on your TV, you can also press a button to adjust the thermostat or turn on the lights. Some of the best universal remotes for your TV come with touch screens that allow you to scroll through a list of your devices and favorite channels. Others store a Roku or Fire TV remote in a slot on the back. However, before you get started tapping into all of these features, you'll have to program your universal remote to work with all of your devices.