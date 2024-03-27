How To Program An Xfinity Remote (Even Without Codes)

If you're like most people, you have several remotes strewn across your living room, each one controlling a different device — a remote for your cable box, one for your TV, another for your TV's streaming device, and, if you have an audio system, you'll need a remote for that too. As you know, it's easy to lose track of which remote goes with what and even easier to misplace them. That's the logic behind universal remotes. They allow you to control all of your devices with the same remote, which should, in theory, simplify your life.

And, for the most part, universal remotes do just that, helping users reduce clutter and making it easier to switch between devices without juggling several remotes. However, problems can arise when it's time to program them. When you sign up for Xfinity TV service, you'll receive its universal remote. The remote works out of the box with Xfinity's set-top boxes, but you'll need to program it to take advantage of its full capabilities, like using it to control one of our top-rated soundbars or your TV's power and volume.