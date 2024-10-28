Samsung Smart TV Apps Stopped Working? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

Apps are what separate smart TVs from ordinary run-of-the-mill TVs. These little software programs have become so important to our TV viewing habits that many of us have learned how to turn our dumb TVs into smart TVs so we can use streaming apps like HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Netflix on older TVs. However, if you have a Samsung Smart TV, you don't need to do anything special to use a range of apps; many come preinstalled, and you can download and install others directly to your Samsung TV through the apps menu.

As easy as apps have made it to consume the content we want on demand when things go wrong, they can leave us without a way to view our favorite TV shows and movies, stream music, or browse the internet from our TV. While Samsung Smart TVs are generally reliable, every now and then, you might find yourself dealing with apps that have stopped working. As frustrating as this can be, this issue can usually be fixed quickly, so you can get back to using its hidden features and streaming the content you want.