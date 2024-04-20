How To Install Apps On Your Samsung Smart TV Or Projector

Long gone are the days of rabbit ear televisions with a handful of channels. Nowadays, nearly any attainable TV or projector is equipped with smart features, allowing for a versatile and all-encompassing entertainment experience. When it comes to providing such an experience, Samsung's wide assortment of Smart TVs and projectors more than deliver the goods. On top of having ideal optimization settings for gaming and watching movies, there are also plenty of advanced hidden features that are worth taking advantage of.

One of the many joys of owning a Smart TV or projector is being able to install apps on them. Whether you want to play games, listen to songs, or watch movies or shows on your favorite streaming service, Samsung's extensive library of nearly 2,000 apps means you have plenty to choose from. Thankfully, getting those amazing apps is a simple process, as is going about removing, updating, and locking apps if needed. Here's how to go about installing apps on your smart Samsung device.