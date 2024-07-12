How To Turn An Old Dumb TV Into A Smart TV
Television sets have evolved considerably over the years. In the 1950s, small, black and white televisions were the norm. Color TV became more commonplace in the 1960s, while technological advancements throughout the 1970s, '80s, and '90s brought larger screens, remote controls, and better picture quality.
In the late '90s and early 2000s, flat-screen technologies became popular, replacing those bulky CRT (cathode-ray tube) televisions some of us still remember fondly. Nowadays, smart TVs are the industry standard. Unlike a "dumb" television, a smart TV has a built-in operating system — sort of like an internal computer — that lets it connect to the internet, access streaming services, run apps, and so on.
If you own a relatively new and modern TV set that is not "smart," you're in a tricky position. It may not be worth investing in a new smart TV, but you also don't want to miss out on the convenience of smart technology. The good news is that you can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV very easily for very little money, with the following three specialized external devices.
Amazon Fire TV
Fire TV is a line of streaming devices developed by Amazon. They are very easy to set up and use. You plug the Fire TV device into your television's HDMI port, or micro USB port, connect to the internet, and complete the setup process. In about 10 minutes, it's all done and you're ready to watch your favorite Netflix show.
With Amazon Fire TV, you can access all major streaming platforms, download apps, play music, and browse the internet — these devices certainly turn your dumb TV into a smart one.
Amazon offers a number of different models of Fire TV devices. To choose the right Amazon streaming device for your television, consider the specific features you need, including 4K streaming capability, storage space, or voice control, and, of course, your budget. The prices start from around $30, so it's not an exorbitantly priced investment. It is, however, undoubtedly a wise investment if you want the experience of owning a smart TV.
Chromecast
Chromecast is another media streaming device that can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV. Developed by Google, Chromecasts are generally slightly more expensive than Amazon's Fire TV devices, but they also offer interesting features some users might find attractive.
Chromecast devices can be grouped into three main categories: classic Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, and Chromecast with Google TV. Each group includes various generations of these devices, which all differ in terms of features and pricing. Basic Chromecast devices are good enough if you just want to stream in up to 1080p HD resolution, but Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV are probably better choices if you want ultra-high quality video and additional functionalities. However, Chromecast Ultra is now only available as part of Google Stadia — the gaming service — on the Google Store.
The cool thing about Chromecast is that it is super-compatible with other Google products. Plus, you can use your Chromecast creatively if you link it to your smartphone, to cast a slideshow from your Google Photos app for example, or to check on your security cameras.
Roku
Roku may not be a household name like Amazon and Google, but they produce fantastic media streaming sticks and players. You use a Roku device just like you would use a Fire TV or Chromecast version — you plug it into your dumb TV, sit back, and enjoy the benefits of owning a smart TV without actually spending a fortune on one.
Roku offers a variety of different devices at pretty affordable price points, so all you have to do is find the Roku that works best with your TV. With a Roku device, you have access to many channels and streaming services. Additionally, Roku offers its own channel for free. To get the most out of your Roku device, it's highly recommended that you also download the official Roku app, as it can do a ton of useful things, like help locate your remote when you're not able to find it, or turn your smartphone into a remote control.
Streaming devices: What to keep in mind
Televisions became more affordable and widely available after World War II, when they replaced radio as the most popular source of home entertainment in the United States and elsewhere. Just like DVD replaced VHS years ago, video streaming has almost entirely replaced physical formats at this point. Having a smart TV is a must if you want easy access to entertainment.
Streaming devices are a bridge between what we now call dumb televisions and the future, but that doesn't mean they will become obsolete anytime soon. Even if you own a smart TV that works perfectly, it will eventually stop getting software updates, like all hardware does, so it's likely you'll still need a streaming device anyway. It's much easier and far cheaper to upgrade your streaming device than to replace an entire television set.
With that being said, some people just enjoy the integrated experience smart TVs offer and don't want to deal with any additional hardware. If that is how you feel, there are a few budget-friendly TV brands you should consider.