How To Turn An Old Dumb TV Into A Smart TV

Television sets have evolved considerably over the years. In the 1950s, small, black and white televisions were the norm. Color TV became more commonplace in the 1960s, while technological advancements throughout the 1970s, '80s, and '90s brought larger screens, remote controls, and better picture quality.

In the late '90s and early 2000s, flat-screen technologies became popular, replacing those bulky CRT (cathode-ray tube) televisions some of us still remember fondly. Nowadays, smart TVs are the industry standard. Unlike a "dumb" television, a smart TV has a built-in operating system — sort of like an internal computer — that lets it connect to the internet, access streaming services, run apps, and so on.

If you own a relatively new and modern TV set that is not "smart," you're in a tricky position. It may not be worth investing in a new smart TV, but you also don't want to miss out on the convenience of smart technology. The good news is that you can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV very easily for very little money, with the following three specialized external devices.