How To Find The Roku Device That Works Best With Your TV
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As cable TV gradually rides off into the sunset and streaming becomes the defining paradigm, more people than ever are looking to get on board the wagon. For those with cash to burn, the natural choice is to get a high-grade smart TV that can stream all the best services in the highest possible fidelity. However, a lot of people still have perfectly good TVs leftover from the cable age, and it doesn't really make sense to replace them with super-fancy sets. In this case, the best course of action is to plug in a streaming player.
Amongst the major names of the streaming player sector right now, one of the biggest is Roku thanks to its accessibility and relatively affordable pricing options. A Roku device is a fantastic way to modernize your TV, though before you go buying the first option you see on the shelf, you should make sure it's one that's ideal for your setup and price preferences.
Roku Express (HD and 4K Plus)
Is picture quality an afterthought when you consider streaming options? Maybe your TV is on the small side, or you don't have the room or budget for the highest-possible fidelity. In this case, the best option for you would be the Roku Express player. The Roku Express is the most budget-friendly option in Roku's lineup, offering all the same streaming apps you'd get on any other Roku device without any bells or whistles.
The basic Roku Express HD ($29) can get you up to 1080p quality depending on your TV and internet speed, though if you want a teensy bit more muscle, you can also opt for the 4K Plus model ($39). If your TV is just powerful enough to facilitate 4K, this is the cheapest option. The 4K Plus also comes with a voice-enabled remote with built-in volume buttons, which is a nice bonus.
Roku Streaming Stick (4K or 4K Plus)
Would you describe your setup as distinctly middle-of-the-road, good enough to handle 4K, but not quite top-of-the-line? Or perhaps your favorite TV isn't right next to your home's Wi-Fi router? For this situation, your best option is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. This nifty goober plugs right into your TV's HDMI port, plus a USB plug for power, and streams Dolby Vision entertainment at up to 4K fidelity.
One element that makes the Streaming Stick attractive is its wider Wi-Fi scanning range. Lower-model Rokus may have difficulty catching a signal if it's too far away, but the Streaming Stick can pick it up from anywhere in your home to ensure clean performance round-the-clock. The regular 4K model ($49) comes with a voice command remote that takes batteries, while the 4K Plus ($69) comes with a rechargeable remote, plus a special feature for finding the remote if it gets lost.
Roku Streambar (Normal and Pro)
Is your TV screen perfectly big, but its sound is the absolute pits? Rather than investing in a separate set of external speakers, why not cut out the middleman and get a quality speaker and streaming device in one convenient package? Enter the Roku Streambar, a hybrid device that provides both the usual 4K streaming of a regular Roku player and super-crisp Dolby audio. The setup is just as simple as any other Roku, plugging into your TV's HDMI port and providing simultaneous picture and audio.
Rather than differences in streaming quality, the different Streambar models focus on audio depth. The standard Streambar model ($129) is 14 inches long and is better for direct sound, while the Pro model ($179) is 32 inches long and provides deeper surround sound. If you find the sound quality lacking on either model, you can also sync them up with up to four Roku Wireless Speakers to create a truly all-encompassing audio environment.
Roku Ultra
Do you have an absolute beast of a TV, ready and waiting to stream whatever you want to throw at it? If you've got the money to spend, then it's time to go for broke with the top-of-the-line option: the Roku Ultra ($99). This bad boy features the strongest Wi-Fi connection capabilities of the Roku device line, able to not just pick up a signal, but utilize it to its fullest. It's even got an Ethernet port if you'd prefer a steady wired connection. Either way, you're getting the best Dolby Vision quality, not to mention the latest in HDR technology to ensure a dynamic, vibrant picture.
The Roku Ultra's remote comes with voice command functionality, volume controls, and programmable favorites buttons, though by far, its most useful feature is its headphone jack. If you want to enjoy your favorite shows without disturbing your family, just plug a pair of headphones in, and the remote will automatically reroute the audio through them. You get the entertainment, everyone else gets some sleep.