The Reason Old CRT TVs Are Making A Big Comeback

Generally speaking, the models of any given device are quickly superseded. Many of us, naturally, do our very best to keep up with the latest additions, as we just can't resist the latest tech. As far as media is concerned, in particular, we want to watch shows and movies and play the video games we love in the greatest quality possible. As an inevitable consequence of the constant improvement of technology, however, we lose access to some previous content along the way, just as surely as our old flatscreen TVs become obsolete.

Some of us have stacks of VHS tapes squirreled away, but no real way to watch them anymore. They may still have value, though, among connoisseurs of the format. By the same token, video game consoles that were designed in the 1990s were created for TVs of the era, so the experience may not be quite as optimal on a modern TV. Indeed, certain games may not be compatible with them at all.

The retro gaming boom, then, comes hand in hand with the retro TV boom.