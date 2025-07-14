10 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your LG TV

According to many customers, LG is one of the best major TV brands on the market. Their television sets offer bright screens, rich colors, deep blacks, and very clear images. This is why many people choose LG when they want a high-quality TV for movies, sports, gaming, or streaming.

But even with the best TV, using the right settings is very important. Many people don't realize that the default settings on a new TV are not always the best, as they might not match your room setup or viewing preferences. You might find the picture too dim, overly sharp, or a bit off in color, depending on what you're watching.

If you leave the wrong settings on, you may not get the full quality that your LG TV can offer, not even with one of LG's 97 inch 8K OLED models. The colors may look off, the motion might seem strange, or you might lose details in dark or bright scenes. A high-end TV should give you the best possible picture, but wrong settings can easily ruin that.

The good news is that improving the picture quality is pretty easy. By changing a few simple settings, you can make a huge difference in how your TV looks. To help you out, we'll be going over 10 settings you should change right away on your LG TV. These simple changes can help you get the best picture quality possible and enjoy your TV the way it was meant to be enjoyed.