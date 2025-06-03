What Does OLED Mean? (And Why It's Such A Great Choice For TVs)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spend some time browsing for televisions, computer monitors, or even mobile devices, and you're likely to get hit with a barrage of all-caps acronyms. IPS, LCD, and more, it's enough to glaze over the eyes of even the most dedicated shopper, especially when the differences often seem abstract. But one term continuously crops up in the context of premium displays: OLED. It's the holy grail of display technology for many, thanks to its uniquely advanced capabilities that allow it to produce some of the richest and most accurate pictures on the market. But what does it stand for, and what makes it so incredible on devices from iPhones to premium TVs?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, and displays that utilize this technology represent a massive leap forward over the older LCD (liquid crystal display), which is characteristic of most flat-screen displays. Whereas those displays work by illuminating an array of pixels using a backlight, OLED panels contain self-illuminating pixels made of an emissive material sandwiched among transport layers, as well as anode and cathode layers that create an electric current much like a battery. Technical gibberish aside, this results in a display that can illuminate each pixel individually.

The benefits of this approach compound with one another, leading to a superior picture when an OLED is compared to an LCD of similar quality. You're likely to see OLED in a wide range of products these days, and the inclusion of an OLED screen on a phone, laptop, or TV is likely to indicate that it's a more premium product.

