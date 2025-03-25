How To Choose The Right HDMI Cable For Your TV Or Monitor

HDMI, or High-Definition Multimedia Interface, has been the standard method of handling high-data audio and video connectivity for some time now. Sure, plenty of computers still offer DisplayPort connectivity (which tends to have a higher bandwidth), but HDMI is still the port that you're most likely to find on just about any modern TV or monitor.

There is a common misconception that all HDMI cables and ports are the same, which is simply not true. HDMI was first introduced over two decades ago, and the technology has evolved significantly since then. Several iterations of the technology have been produced as the need for higher data flows has increased.

Most HDMI cables will technically work with just about any HDMI port, but an older cable may serve as a choke point that restricts the amount of data flowing to and from your devices to your displays and vice versa. This can result in lower-quality audio and video than your devices would be capable of producing if they had the correct cable. With that in mind, you might be interested in learning a bit more about the different kinds of HDMI cables that are out there and how to find the right one for your TV or computer monitor.

