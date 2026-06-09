5 Of The Best Tablets For Artists That Aren't iPads

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Digital art has come a long way from the early days of Microsoft Paint. Though not every artist opts to go digital, if you're in the market for an art tablet, you might be overwhelmed by the options. Fortunately, the market has something for everyone, and we've come up with a list of the best tablets that aren't iPads.

Although the iPad is a great choice, with good stats and access to art apps like Procreate, there are other art tablet and software combinations for artists who either don't want to commit to the Apple ecosystem or just want a less expensive tablet. No matter which art program you use (or want to try), a tablet on this list will offer a great experience that also matches your budget.

To come up with our list of recommendations, we started with tried-and-true tablets the SlashGear team has used. We also did a deep dive into features and looked at professional reviews from other outlets. Stay tuned after the last entry for more on our methodology.