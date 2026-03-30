5 Of The Coolest Gadgets Under $30 That Are Compatible With Your Android Phone

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These days, it's not necessarily hard to find interesting gadgets to use with your phone. There are loads of cool gadgets and gizmos out there that you can use with your Android phone to turn it into an ergonomic gaming device, portable projector, or even as a part of an air quality system. What can be tricky, though, is finding quirky gadgets that are worth buying on a budget.

When you think of phone gadgets or accessories, you might think of fairly run-of-the-mill options, like tripods, styluses, or phone holders. Although there are plenty of them out there, there are also some rather innovative and unusual options available, too. Thankfully, it isn't just iPhone users who get to have all the fun; a lot of them are compatible with Android phones.

A lot of exciting gadgets can easily set you back a good amount of money. However, you don't have to break the bank to find something worthwhile. You might even be surprised by how far your money can stretch if you know what to look for. For less than $30, you can easily turn your Android phone into a microscope set-up for fun DIY science experiments, a portable digital art station, or, with the right device, a pseudo-retro gaming set-up using a vintage-styled controller.