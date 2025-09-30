13 Cool Gadgets You Can Use With Your Android Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing you should know before buying an Android phone, it's that these bad boys are capable of virtually anything. They are more or less Linux devices, after all. Aside from having all the customization that iOS devices lack, Android phones aren't limited by their small, low-power APUs. Your Android phone could be your next desktop gaming device, and we may soon see Chromebooks running Android instead of Chrome OS. Case in point, Android can do a lot, and you can expand those capabilities by an order of magnitude with the right gadgets.

Everyone knows Android phones support Bluetooth earbuds, portable speakers, and other plug-in gadgets. Instead of telling you about obvious stuff — cases, wireless chargers, etc. — to get, we want to go further with cool gadgets for your Android phone that you might not have known your device supports. Everything on this list works with Android and will add capabilities to your phone that really prove it can do anything.