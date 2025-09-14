This Cheap AirTag Alternative Uses Apple's Find My Network

Several well-known brands offer AirTag alternatives, but you may not have heard of Spigen. The South Korean company was founded in 2008 and specializes in accessories for mobile and gaming devices. It launched the TagMe tracker in early 2025 as a cheap competitor to Apple AirTags.

Spigen's product is square rather than round like Apple's, but is of similar size. Both use the same replaceable CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery. Connecting your iPhone to a TagMe is simple. Remove the protective film from the battery, then open the Find My app on your iPhone. If your phone does not automatically see the new connection, tap the plus sign icon and select "Add Other Item." You should then be able to name your TagMe.

Spigen's TagMe offers a built-in speaker with audible alerts when you're looking for a tagged item. The speaker also notifies when the battery is low. Perhaps the most useful feature on the TagMe — and one that sets it apart from AirTag — is the attached lanyard. AirTags require an accessory to place it on virtually anything, while the TagMe lanyard allows users to easily add it to keychains, bags, jackets, and more. As far as reliability goes, the TagMe has received mixed to positive reviews as indicated by its 4 star rating on Amazon, with some users saying they work great while others experienced performance problems. TagMe is only compatible with Apple devices, but there's no shortage of accurate AirTag alternatives for Android users.