This Cheap AirTag Alternative Uses Apple's Find My Network
Apple's Find My feature, which allows you to track and locate your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and other Apple devices, was such a nifty tool that the company thought, let's create something that tracks anything you can put a tag on. First introduced in 2021, Apple AirTag allows for many creative uses beyond keys and luggage. From slipping into your child's jacket at an amusement park to attaching to your pet's collar, AirTags are useful for keeping track of items big and small. But those capabilities don't come cheap.
At $29 for one or $99 for a four-pack, it didn't take long for less expensive AirTag alternatives to pop up, such as the Spigen TagMe Bluetooth Trackers. However, many of these third-party brands lack the accuracy or battery life of AirTag. So how do Spigen TagMe trackers stack up? While only compatible with Apple's Find My network, they offer many other advantages, including price. On its official website, one TagMe costs $19.99 while a four-pack sells for $59.99, which is $40 less than a 4-pack of the AirTags. If you're an Amazon shopper, you can snag a four-pack for only $39.99.
What does TagMe offer?
Several well-known brands offer AirTag alternatives, but you may not have heard of Spigen. The South Korean company was founded in 2008 and specializes in accessories for mobile and gaming devices. It launched the TagMe tracker in early 2025 as a cheap competitor to Apple AirTags.
Spigen's product is square rather than round like Apple's, but is of similar size. Both use the same replaceable CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery. Connecting your iPhone to a TagMe is simple. Remove the protective film from the battery, then open the Find My app on your iPhone. If your phone does not automatically see the new connection, tap the plus sign icon and select "Add Other Item." You should then be able to name your TagMe.
Spigen's TagMe offers a built-in speaker with audible alerts when you're looking for a tagged item. The speaker also notifies when the battery is low. Perhaps the most useful feature on the TagMe — and one that sets it apart from AirTag — is the attached lanyard. AirTags require an accessory to place it on virtually anything, while the TagMe lanyard allows users to easily add it to keychains, bags, jackets, and more. As far as reliability goes, the TagMe has received mixed to positive reviews as indicated by its 4 star rating on Amazon, with some users saying they work great while others experienced performance problems. TagMe is only compatible with Apple devices, but there's no shortage of accurate AirTag alternatives for Android users.