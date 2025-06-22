Which Android AirTag Alternative Is The Most Accurate?
Losing your valuables, like a wallet or a phone, is never a fun experience. Though built-in location tracking features like Google's Find My let you track an Android phone, your leather wallet may not share the same convenience. This is where the surprisingly competitive market of Bluetooth trackers comes in. Attaching one of these cards or keychain-styled trackers to your belongings gives you the ability to track virtually anything through a companion app on your phone or the web.
That said, Apple's AirTags have always been a step ahead, and while many attribute it to how seamlessly they work with existing Apple products — a big reason behind their success is their precise location tracking functionality. Paired with a compatible iPhone, you will notice that AirTags give you more than just an approximate location. You can follow on-screen directions to pinpoint exactly where your AirTag is.
Most trackers like ones from Tile rely on Bluetooth — and while they display a decently mapped out area of where you can expect to find your lost items, none have come close to Apple or Samsung's offering — until now. Motorola's Moto Tag has been out for a while, but a recent firmware update has made it closer than ever to an Apple AirTag. If you're in the market for an Android Bluetooth tracker that can track items down to the last few centimeters, this is the one to go for — and all of this is made possible thanks to ultra-wideband technology.
What is ultra-wideband?
You may have heard the term "ultra-wideband" in the 5G UW versus regular 5G talk — but this mmWave technology is not the same as the UWB tech that Apple's AirTags use. Put simply, ultra-wideband is a type of wireless communication technology that operates at extremely high frequencies at short ranges. While Bluetooth estimates location based on signal strength, ultra-wideband technology does so by calculating the time it takes for a radio wave to travel between devices.
Thanks to how fast this technology is, it can be used for real-time location tracking — which is how Apple's fancy Find My app is able to display distance and direction with such high precision. Although the Motorola Moto Tag was launched in mid-2024, it shipped without UWB support. Following updates to Google's new Find My Device app, and a rebrand to call the service "Find Hub" later on, Moto Tag users can update the firmware of their tracker through its companion app.
You still need a smartphone equipped with UWB technology to be able to use this feature. While the newest iPhones cater to their accompanying AirTags, on the Android side, you should be looking at new smartphones from Google, Samsung, and Motorola, if you expect to use UWB tracking on the Moto Tag.
Do other Bluetooth trackers have UWB support?
Short of the Motorola Moto Tag and Samsung SmartTag, no other Bluetooth tracker compatible with Google's Find Hub service currently features ultra-wideband support. In fact, Samsung's SmartTag+ introduced UWB tracking just days after Apple announced the AirTag. Though Tile has been producing Bluetooth trackers for far longer, its promise to launch the Tile Ultra with UWB support fell through, and the tracker never saw the light of day.
If you currently own an iPhone 11 or newer, your best bet would be to pick up the AirTag that sells at $29 a pop. Though you can detect AirTags with an Android phone, you won't be able to use any of their advanced tracking features. As such, you can pick up the current-gen Samsung SmartTag2 or the Motorola Moto Tag, which retail at $26.99 and $29.99, respectively.
Samsung SmartTag2 boasts a battery life of up to 500 days, while Moto Tag promises a full year — and you can swap in new batteries for either of the trackers quite easily. Both trackers are water-resistant, but the design of the Samsung tracker means you don't need to buy extra accessories to use it as a keychain. All in all, if you're looking for a Bluetooth tracker with UWB support that you can track via a compatible Android phone, both the SmartTag2 and Moto Tag are viable options.