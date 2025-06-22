Which Android AirTag Alternative Is The Most Accurate?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Losing your valuables, like a wallet or a phone, is never a fun experience. Though built-in location tracking features like Google's Find My let you track an Android phone, your leather wallet may not share the same convenience. This is where the surprisingly competitive market of Bluetooth trackers comes in. Attaching one of these cards or keychain-styled trackers to your belongings gives you the ability to track virtually anything through a companion app on your phone or the web.

That said, Apple's AirTags have always been a step ahead, and while many attribute it to how seamlessly they work with existing Apple products — a big reason behind their success is their precise location tracking functionality. Paired with a compatible iPhone, you will notice that AirTags give you more than just an approximate location. You can follow on-screen directions to pinpoint exactly where your AirTag is.

Most trackers like ones from Tile rely on Bluetooth — and while they display a decently mapped out area of where you can expect to find your lost items, none have come close to Apple or Samsung's offering — until now. Motorola's Moto Tag has been out for a while, but a recent firmware update has made it closer than ever to an Apple AirTag. If you're in the market for an Android Bluetooth tracker that can track items down to the last few centimeters, this is the one to go for — and all of this is made possible thanks to ultra-wideband technology.