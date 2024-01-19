How To Detect Apple AirTags With An Android Device

Utilizing the Find My network, users have always been able to locate their iOS devices with ease — and now thanks to the existence of Apple AirTags, you can keep a tab on virtually anything. It is therefore no surprise that this coin-sized tracking device has proved to be quite a worthwhile investment for people worried about misplacing their keys, wallet, backpack, or other belongings.

Though AirTag's use in locating lost personal items has come in handy, it left the door open for a few questionable activities — including tracking other people without their consent. To counter this, people carrying iPhones and other Apple devices are automatically alerted if an unknown AirTag that has been following them for a while is detected. Due to the nature of how these things work, people using Android, which constitutes around 70% of the globe, didn't have an immediate solution at first.

Fortunately, due to growing ethical concerns and the safety of people in general, Apple has been kind enough to deploy a solution that protects non-iPhone users from the threat of being spied upon using AirTags — and here is how you can detect AirTags using an Android smartphone.