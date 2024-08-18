What Does 5G UW Stand For And How Is It Different From Regular 5G?

Just as most of us were getting a handle on what 5G meant for our smartphone experience, new terms have come along that demand our attention. While most of us have figured out that 5G is much faster than previous generations of wireless technology, like 4G and LTE, mobile carriers have added some new variations to the mix that change things up a bit. If you've been paying attention to your phone's status bar, you might have noticed a UW, UC, or + next to the 5G icon. What you see on your phone will often depend on your wireless carrier.

That's because the big three wireless carriers in the U.S. — Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T — all have a different naming convention for their networks, which is enough to keep even the most tech-savvy person on their toes. Whether you're a Verizon Wireless customer or thinking about switching providers to take advantage of some of its discounts and perks, you'll want to become familiar with 5G UW, short for Ultra Wideband, since that's the version of 5G to describe its fastest mobile networks.