Verizon Wireless: Discounts & Perks You Should Know About
Whether you're an existing customer or considering ditching your current cellular provider for Verizon, it can help to know what the company offers beyond just cellular service. While Verizon provides all the basics, like a broad network that ensures optimal coverage even in remote areas and the option to choose one of the newer iPhones or Android phones when you pick a plan, the carrier also offers a few different discounts and deals that result in direct savings and an improved customer experience.
Many of these benefits can be accessed by both new and current customers. So, if you are an existing customer who has only relied on Verizon for cellular coverage in the past, you could sign up to receive some of these benefits. On the other hand, if you've yet to join Verizon, exploring these perks and knowing what benefits you can take advantage of could help you save money right from the start. Below, we've put together a list of some of the most popular discounts and perks that Verizon offers to its customers.
Score presale tickets to your favorite events
Signing up for Verizon's rewards program — Verizon Up Rewards — will let you access deals and savings for events, travel, local dining, and more, as they appear on the My Verizon app. These discounts and deals are customized for customers, so you're sure to get personalized offers that you can actually claim and use. One of the most significant perks of the rewards program is being able to access presale tickets to exclusive events; this allows you to purchase tickets to see your favorite artists before they're made available to the general public.
Additionally, members also get to claim Super Tickets to access exclusive experiences like concerts, sports, new devices, and more. Only a limited number of Super Tickets are made available by Verizon Wireless, but if you're able to claim one, it's yours to use. The best part about being a Verizon Up Rewards member is that you get to keep track of the offers you've claimed; this way, you won't miss out on the deals you claimed.
Save money on healthcare and medication with Hoy Health
Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health to help customers access exclusive discounts on health and wellness solutions. If you're an existing Verizon Wireless customer, you're eligible to enroll in the program. After you complete the enrollment, you'll be able to access discounts to the tune of 10% on prescription medication. You're also given an additional 10% discount on low-cost chronic condition management kits.
Additionally, you can book telemedicine consultations at a 35% discount with healthcare professionals. All physicians you see through this program are US-based but are open to bilingual (English and Spanish) teleconsultations. One of the most notable features of this program is that there is no separate monthly fee that you need to pay to access the plan benefits. You also don't need an active health insurance policy to participate in this program.
Eligibility for this program is relatively straightforward; as long as you're a new or existing Verizon customer, you can access the healthcare and medication discounts offered by this plan. If you qualify for this program, you'll be able to share your discount with up to a total of nine family members through your account. To take things a step further, be sure to download a few different wellness apps on your phone, so you can take a holistic approach to managing your health and wellness.
Keep your smartphone protected with Verizon Mobile Protect
Given how much you likely rely on your smartphone, it's important that you keep it insured and protected. Verizon lets you do this by enrolling in its Mobile Protect Plan for a monthly fee. If you've purchased or upgraded to a new device via Verizon or brought your own eligible device when shifting to Verizon, you may be eligible for this coverage. In the event of a claim, the most you'll be liable to pay is the $99 damage replacement deductible. The plan also offers unlimited cracked screen repairs at no additional cost. So, for instance, if you are worried about the cost of having to replace a Samsung phone screen, this coverage will do it for free, saving you hundreds of dollars.
If you think you may be eligible to receive this coverage, you can complete the enrollment process through Verizon's website by signing into your account. Alternatively, you could visit a store to complete your enrollment. While the Verizon Mobile Protect cover is a good option for people with individual lines, you can also sign up for the Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device program if you have between two and 20 lines, with eligible devices, on your account.
Access profession-based discounts on Unlimited plans
Verizon offers discounts to people from select professions and students as a way to give back to the community and make it more affordable for these individuals to access fast and reliable cellular services. The profession-based discount is available primarily to active military members, veterans, first respondents (including retirees, volunteers, and immediate family of those fallen in the line of duty), nurses, and teachers (grades K–12 and college). The discount is offered for Verizon's Unlimited plans, and eligible customers can save up to $25 on multi-line accounts.
While the process to secure this discount varies based on your profession, you'll typically need to undergo some form of identity verification process and then proceed to shop plans from Verizon. College students who opt for Verizon's wireless and home internet plans can also benefit from similar discounts. You can also combine your plans to increase your savings. Currently, students can save $10 per month with one line or $25 per month with two lines. You can also save up to $10 per month on Fios Internet plans and up to 50% when you combine a Fios Internet plan with a 5G Unlimited plan.
If you'd like to give Verizon a try and experience the coverage and plan benefits, you can sign up for the carrier's free trial. If you're happy with what the carrier has to offer, you can move to Verizon and sign up for these discounts and perks.