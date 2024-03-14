Verizon Wireless: Discounts & Perks You Should Know About

Whether you're an existing customer or considering ditching your current cellular provider for Verizon, it can help to know what the company offers beyond just cellular service. While Verizon provides all the basics, like a broad network that ensures optimal coverage even in remote areas and the option to choose one of the newer iPhones or Android phones when you pick a plan, the carrier also offers a few different discounts and deals that result in direct savings and an improved customer experience.

Many of these benefits can be accessed by both new and current customers. So, if you are an existing customer who has only relied on Verizon for cellular coverage in the past, you could sign up to receive some of these benefits. On the other hand, if you've yet to join Verizon, exploring these perks and knowing what benefits you can take advantage of could help you save money right from the start. Below, we've put together a list of some of the most popular discounts and perks that Verizon offers to its customers.