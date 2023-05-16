Verizon Finally Streamlines Its Confusing Unlimited 5G Plans
5G mobile connections may be the next big step in connectivity, but actually getting the kind of service that you want has been a bit of a frustrating process since the system's inception. This is why Verizon has decided to revamp its 5G offerings in order to make the process simpler and more transparent for users.
Starting May 18, Verizon will be introducing myPlan — a fully customizable 5G mobile plan that users can freely assemble to their tastes and needs. The introductory "Unlimited Welcome" plan provides users with just 5G service: no promos, no bloatware, no data caps, no throttling. If you want something a little more powerful, there is also an Unlimited Plus plan, which adds ultra wideband 5G service and 30 GB of mobile hotspot data.
Price-wise, both plans become cheaper the more lines you add. The Unlimited Welcome plan costs $65 per month for one line, $55 for two, $40 for three, $30 for four, and $27 for five or more lines. The Unlimited Plus plan costs $80 per month for one line, $70 for two, $55 for three, $45 for four, and $42 for five or more lines.
As an introductory bonus, anyone who signs up for a plan during this initial rollout period will have their monthly rate guaranteed for the next three years. During that time and beyond, you get to choose what does and doesn't stay in your plan. Neither your phone nor your plan are locked into the Verizon network.
Optional add-ons and services
If you want additional features in your mobile plan, Verizon offers those features in the form of "perks," or add-on bundles you can tack onto your myPlan for a flat monthly rate. These run the gamut of entertainment, utilities, protection plans, and more, with each costing the same $10 per month on top of your normal bill.
There are three particular perks Verizon recommends for customers: The first is the Apple One bundle, which includes Apple services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. The second is the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. The third is the Walmart+ Membership bundle, which includes said membership, plus a Paramount+ subscription.
Besides those big selections, you can also add 100GB of hotspot data, an additional 2TB of cloud storage, data security for a smartwatch, among other perks. Verizon's myPlan options will become available starting on May 18.