Verizon Finally Streamlines Its Confusing Unlimited 5G Plans

5G mobile connections may be the next big step in connectivity, but actually getting the kind of service that you want has been a bit of a frustrating process since the system's inception. This is why Verizon has decided to revamp its 5G offerings in order to make the process simpler and more transparent for users.

Starting May 18, Verizon will be introducing myPlan — a fully customizable 5G mobile plan that users can freely assemble to their tastes and needs. The introductory "Unlimited Welcome" plan provides users with just 5G service: no promos, no bloatware, no data caps, no throttling. If you want something a little more powerful, there is also an Unlimited Plus plan, which adds ultra wideband 5G service and 30 GB of mobile hotspot data.

Price-wise, both plans become cheaper the more lines you add. The Unlimited Welcome plan costs $65 per month for one line, $55 for two, $40 for three, $30 for four, and $27 for five or more lines. The Unlimited Plus plan costs $80 per month for one line, $70 for two, $55 for three, $45 for four, and $42 for five or more lines.

As an introductory bonus, anyone who signs up for a plan during this initial rollout period will have their monthly rate guaranteed for the next three years. During that time and beyond, you get to choose what does and doesn't stay in your plan. Neither your phone nor your plan are locked into the Verizon network.